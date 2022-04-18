HBS Begins Hot DeFi Token Sale on HashBrownSwap Use DeFi as easy as eating a hashbrown

Dubai, UAE, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HashBrownSwap (HBS), an open cross-chain DeFi platform, with a next generation exchange and an easy-to-use wallet designed for everyone, begins public sale of HBS tokens on the Launchpad of HashBrownSwap on April 18, 2022. Online road show for the public sale will be held on June 15, 2022 with a planned exchange listing on 4th of July, 2022.





HBS is a sponsor of the Global DeFi Investment Summit to be held in Dubai on June 29 – 30, 2022. HBS Founder Aaron Tsai will be a Keynote Speaker to discuss the topic “Impact of DeFi on Global Finance”. HBS’ strategic partner, Gulf Xellence is the organizer for the HBS token sale road show and the Global DeFi Investment Summit. Tsai will also be a Keynote Speaker at the DeFi Asia Summit to be held on May 18th, 2022.

HBS made DeFi as easy as eating a hashbrown, where a new crypto user can access HBS within minutes via a web browser wallet, with no APP or any software download. Security is enhanced with automatic control of the private keys, which are never seen by anyone and are activated via user’s email and Google Authenticator. With HBS’ innovation users will never lose their tokens by not remembering their private keys!

HBS integrated cross-chain technology, which solved slow speed and high gas fees on the Bitcoin and Ethereum public blockchains. HBS allows cross-chain swap. HBS wallet can store BTC, ETH and BNB in one single wallet. Lightning transfer of tokens, including BTC and ETH, are completed within 1-3 seconds with gas fee of $0.10, which is waived during the public beta period.

HBS has a Launchpad for IDO or ICO. HBS tokens can be purchased on HBS Launchpad at a fixed price of USDT0.018. Selection can be made for either HBS ERC-20 tokens or HBS BEP-20 tokens. In the future HBS ERC-20 tokens can be traded on Uniswap, can be swapped for free into HBS BEP-20 tokens for trading on PancakeSwap, realizing HBS tokens’ cross-chain liquidity. Both HBS ERC-20 tokens and HBS BEP-20 tokens will also trade on HBS.

About HashBrownSwap

HashBrownSwap is an open DeFi platform with a next generation exchange, designed for everyone. HBS is also a B2B2C platform with the goal of building a complete DeFi services, through co-branding with strategic partners to quickly launch or expand their DeFi, NFT, payment, investment product or metaverse service.

ABOUT THE EVENT ORGANIZERS - GULF XELLENCE

Founded in 2017, Gulf Xellence has built its name by producing high quality B2B events. Training, Expos across the globe. Gulf Xellence has been organizing emerging tech & crypto events since 2017. Gulf Xellence has been providing business leaders around the world a hybrid platform where businesses can showcase and leverage their competitive values and strengths to the audience globally. At Gulf Xellence, our team is driven, and we believe that continuous innovation, implementation, and improvement will supercharge the power of content and context, which in turn will amplify the exponential growth of our customers.

ABOUT 4TH EDITION OF GLOBAL INVESTMENT SUMMIT

