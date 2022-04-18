Life Clips Responds to Blatantly False and Misleading Social Media Statements

Life Clips refutes inaccuracies and challenges misleading claims





Coordinated attack by individuals illegally colluding to drive Life Clips' stock price lower in an effort to deprive the company of funding



AVENTURA, Fla., April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life Clips, Inc. (OTC Pink: LCLP) (the “Company”), the parent company of Belfrics Global and Cognitive Apps Software Solutions Inc., today responded to the recent false and misleading statements on social media by individuals conspiring and colluding to influence the price of its stock. First and foremost, neither Life Clips, its management team, or its Board of Directors are under any type of investigation.

Robert Grinberg, CEO of Life Clips, said, "Most companies do not comment on rumors. Life Clips is no exception. However, the doubt and confusion created by these individuals has many long-term investors in our company unnecessarily taking losses on their investment. We appreciate all of our shareholders, and we want to make sure they have all of the information they need to make informed decisions.”

On March 4, 2022 Life Clips filed its 10-Q Quarterly report for its second quarter ending December 31, 2021 with the SEC. For the three-month period ended December 31, 2021 Life Clips posted Total Revenues of $2,235,267.00. These were actual revenues, not pro forma or estimated. The bulk of the revenue in our 10-Q came from our Belfrics subsidiary. Like every other public company, even though our second quarter numbers are not audited, they were completed pursuant to US GAAP, and they were reviewed by our auditor in accordance with SEC regulations.

In Life Clips second quarter 10-Q filed on March 3, 2022, the Company had 1,781,038,886 shares outstanding on March 1, 2022. The share count has remained basically the same since the end of 2021. We have authorized our transfer agent, Securities Transfer Corporation, to provide information on the share count to OTC Markets. The share count currently shows 1,781,946,647 on OTC Markets as of April 8, 2022. No shares have been sold under our $10 million Reg A filing.

As we have clarified several times before, Belfrics is not suspended, banned, or otherwise restricted from doing business in Malaysia. There are two types of licenses in Malaysia; local and global. Belfrics decided early on that the global license best fit its business plan. As a result of this global license, Belfrics is licensed and regulated by the Labuan Financial Services Authority (LFSA) in Malaysia, which is the regulatory body for Labuan International Business and Financial Centre. Belfrics can be found on the list of authorized service providers on the Labuan Financial Services Authority's website at https://www.labuanfsa.gov.my/areas-of-business/financial-services/money-broking/list-of-money-brokers. Even though Belfrics is licensed by the LFSA, it does not operate a local exchange in Malaysia, since a local license would be required.

There are several factors that affect the volume posted on Nomics. Banking relationships, payment gateway service provider, and B2B client contribution to the volume can all create fluctuations in volume. In addition, Belfrics has been reviving its application constantly, so it has temporarily limited the outreach of fresh onboarding to a minimal level. All coins added to Belfrics Exchange are active currency pairs only. The new coin volume will increase gradually as the markets are created in the various regions.

Since February, 2021 Life Clips has issued the 47 press releases listed below in an effort to keep our shareholders and other interested parties updated on out business plan. Each press release is written according to AP standards and contain factual information. Life Clips maintains copies of all MOUs and contracts for its records as part of it audit procedure.

About Us

Life Clips is the parent company of Belfrics Global and Cognitive Apps Software Solutions Inc. Belfrics Global is a Malaysian based blockchain provider and cryptocurrency exchange and platform that is licensed and regulated by Labuan Financial Services Authority (LFSA), Malaysia. With 10 operational offices in 8 countries, Belfrics’ multi-feature trading platform offers digital assets, cryptocurrencies, and crypto derivative contracts to its clients. Belfrics blockchain has been recognized by Gartner as being a top 10 blockchain in terms of real-world projects and has received a patent for its Belrium KYC verification System (BKVS) by the Nigerian patent authority. Cognitive Apps is disrupting the space of mental health with its speech-based, AI-powered mental health analytics platform that empowers businesses to measure, understand, and improve the mental well-being of their employees, patients, and customers. Aiki delivers CBT and IPT therapies using a chatbot which and includes the voice analysis solution that takes in other health data from Apple and Google HealthKit to make a more accurate analysis of one’s mental health. Aiki was developed to capitalize on the trend towards artificial intelligence platforms utilized by individuals and companies to raise awareness of employees’ mental health. Cognitive Apps is developed by a team of licensed psychotherapists that makes use of vocal biomarkers to screen for early signs of mental health conditions, such as stress and depression. Aiki is available on Apple‘s App Store.

For more information on Life Clips visit www.lifeclips.com

For more information on Belfrics Global visit www.belfricsgroup.com

For more information on Cognitive Apps Software Solutions visit https://cogapps.com

