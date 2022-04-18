BIMI International Medical Inc. Announces Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

NEW YORK, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) (“BIMI” or the “Company”), a healthcare products and services provider, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

Revenues for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 were $27,079,795 and $12,844,902, respectively. The increase of $14,234,893 is mainly due to the full year of revenues of the Guanzan Group, which was acquired in March 2020 and acquisitions of the Guoyitang, Qiangsheng, Eurasia and Minkang hospitals in 2021.

For the year ended December 31, 2021, the revenues of the retail pharmacies, wholesale medical devices, wholesale pharmaceuticals and medical services were $316,647, $3,445,107, $16,905,498 and $6,398,379, respectively. For the year ended December 31, 2020, the revenues of the retail pharmacies, wholesale medical devices and wholesale pharmaceuticals were $84,087, $3,059,462 and $ 9,701,353, respectively.

For the year ended December 31, 2021 the Company had a gross profit margin of 17% compared with gross profit margin of 19% for the year ended December 31, 2020. The decrease in the gross profit margin in 2021 was mainly due to the decrease in the wholesale pharmaceuticals segment from 19.1% in 2020 to 2.7% in 2021 caused by a change in the product mix to products with a lower gross profit margin.

The gross profit margin of the retail pharmacies, wholesale medical devices, wholesale pharmaceuticals and medical services segments for the year ended December 31, 2021 were 36.8%, 12.0%, 2.7% and 57.3%, respectively. The gross profit margin of the retail pharmacies, wholesale medical devices, wholesale pharmaceuticals segments for the year ended December 31, 2020 were 16.6%, 18.9% and 19.1%, respectively.

Operating expenses were $12,703,345 for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to $6,255,098 for the year ended December 31, 2020, an increase of $6,207,182, or 99%. Operating expenses for the year ended December 31, 2021 consisted mainly of salary and employee benefits in the amount of $2,273,313, amortization of the convertible notes in the amount of $1,977,401, selling expenses in the amount of $3,180,252, depreciation and amortization expense of $244,116, audit fees of $543,299, and other professional service fees in the amount of $906,852.

For the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company reported other expense of $26,795,423 relating to the impairment of goodwill compared to other income of $460,552 for the year ended December 31, 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2021, the Guanzan Group incurred an impairment charge of $ 1,923,071. Such impairment charge was recorded after the completion of an earn-out period. Guoyitang incurred an impairment charge of $7,154,393, primarily because the 2021 performance targets set forth in Guoyitang’s acquisition agreement were not met as a result of the pandemic and lockdowns. Zhongshan hospital incurred an impairment charge of $9,134,277, primarily because its 2021 performance targets were not met as a result of the pandemic and lockdowns. The Qiangsheng, Eurasia and Minkang hospitals incurred an impairment charge of $7,916,431, primarily because their 2021 performance targets were not met as a result of the pandemic and lockdowns.

The Company reported a net loss of $34,921,745 for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to a net loss of $1,877,925 for the year ended December 31, 2020, an increase of $33,043,820.

As of December 31, 2021, the Company had cash of $4,797,849 and negative working capital of $932,493 as compared to cash of $135,309 and working capital of $9,619,274 on December 31, 2020.

“Our newly-acquired businesses were severely impacted by COVID-19 and local lockdowns which caused the significant impairment charges in 2021. We believe the decision for the impairment charges was a responsible action that will benefit our shareholders in the long term. As part of our efforts to improve operations and increase shareholder value, we plan to enhance our smart hospital brand by providing more technical and management support, such as a cloud-based telehealth platform and a medical talent pool program to our existing hospitals, and use our established brand to attract more hospitals that may bring new opportunities and profits to our Company,” said Mr. Tiewei Song, Chief Executive Officer and President of BIMI International Medical Inc.

About BIMI International Medical Inc.

BIMI International Medical Inc. was founded in 2006. The Company is now exclusively a healthcare products and services provider, offering a broad range of healthcare products and related services and operates five private hospitals in China. For more information, please visit www.usbimi.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain matters discussed in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the Company’s ability to achieve profitable operations, its ability to continue to operate as a going concern, its ability to continue to meet NASDAQ continued listing requirements, the effects of the spread of COVID-19, the demand for the Company’s products and services in the People’s Republic of China, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company’s annual report and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

IR Contact:

Dragon Gate Investment Partners LLC

Tel: +1(646)-801-2803

Email: BIMI@dgipl.com

BIMI INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL, INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

December 31 December 31 2021 2020 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash $ 4,797,849 $ 135,309 Accounts receivable, net 7,005,442 6,686,552 Advances to suppliers 3,163,836 2,693,325 Amount due from related parties 622,554 - Inventories, net 2,639,883 735,351 Prepayments and other receivables 2,930,083 14,880,526 Operating lease-right of use assets - 53,425 Total current assets 21,159,647 25,184,488 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Deferred tax assets 207,549 193,211 Property, plant and equipment, net 3,521,401 910,208 Intangible assets, net 18,039 - Operating lease-right of use assets 4,845,509 - Goodwill 8,376,217 6,914,232 Total non-current assets 16,968,715 8,017,651 TOTAL ASSETS $ 38,128,362 $ 33,202,139 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Short-term loans $ 1,799,394 $ 904,228 Long-term loans due within one year 369,187 34,201 Convertible promissory notes, net 5,211,160 3,328,447 Accounts payable, trade 7,339,210 5,852,050 Advances from customers 1,943,028 194,086 Amount due to related parties 730,285 226,514 Taxes payable 662,777 773,649 Other payables and accrued liabilities 3,082,917 4,228,976 Lease liability-current 954,182 23,063 Total current liabilities 22,092,140 15,565,214 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Lease liability-non current 4,161,789 22,457 Long-term loans - non-current 538,006 720,997 Total non-current liabilities 4,699,795 743,454 TOTAL LIABILITIES 26,791,935 16,308,668 EQUITY Common stock, $0.001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 8,502,222 and 2,650,917 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively * 8,502 2,651 Additional paid-in capital 55,220,130 26,355,523 Statutory reserves 2,263,857 2,263,857 Accumulated deficit (47,900,929 ) (12,914,973 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,601,870 1,003,392 Total BIMI International Medical Inc.’s equity 11,193,430 16,710,450 NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS 142,997 183,021 Total equity 11,336,427 16,893,471 Total liabilities and equity $ 38,128,362 $ 33,202,139





* Retrospectively restated due to five for one reverse stock split, see Note 24

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements

BIMI INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL, INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE GAIN/LOSS

For the

Years Ended

December 31 2021 2020 REVENUES 27,079,795 12,844,902 COST OF REVENUES 22,483,404 10,402,085 GROSS PROFIT 4,596,391 2,442,817 OPERATING EXPENSES: Sales and marketing 3,180,252 783,134 General and administrative 9,523,093 5,471,964 Total operating expenses 12,703,345 6,255,098 LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (8,106,954 ) (3,812,281 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest income 3,101 304 Interest expense (351,066 ) (84,913 ) Exchange gains 24,967 547,114 Impairment loss of goodwill (26,128,171 ) - Other expense (344,254 ) (1,953 ) Total other income (expense), net (26,795,423 ) 460,552 LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES (34,902,377 ) (3,351,729 ) PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 19,368 434,306 NET LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (34,921,745 ) (3,786,035 ) DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS Income/(loss) from operations of discontinued operations - 1,908,110 NET LOSS (34,921,745 ) (1,877,925 ) Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest 64,211 119,158 NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO BIMI INTERATIONAL MEDICAL INC. $ (34,985,956 ) $ (1,997,083 ) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS Foreign currency translation adjustment 598,478 (941,957 ) TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (34,323,267 ) (2,819,882 ) Less: comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests (26,056 ) (17,113 ) COMPREHENSIVE LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO BIMI INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL INC. $ (34,297,211 ) $ (2,802,769 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES Basic and diluted 5,362,927 2,134,562 LOSS PER SHARE Continuing operation-Basic and diluted $ (6.51 ) $ (1.77 ) Discontinued operation-Basic and diluted $ - $ 0.89 Basic and diluted $ (6.51 ) $ (0.88 )

BIMI INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL, INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS