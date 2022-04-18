BIMI International Medical Inc. Announces Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

NEW YORK, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) (“BIMI” or the “Company”), a healthcare products and services provider, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

Revenues for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 were $27,079,795 and $12,844,902, respectively. The increase of $14,234,893 is mainly due to the full year of revenues of the Guanzan Group, which was acquired in March 2020 and acquisitions of the Guoyitang, Qiangsheng, Eurasia and Minkang hospitals in 2021.

For the year ended December 31, 2021, the revenues of the retail pharmacies, wholesale medical devices, wholesale pharmaceuticals and medical services were $316,647, $3,445,107, $16,905,498 and $6,398,379, respectively. For the year ended December 31, 2020, the revenues of the retail pharmacies, wholesale medical devices and wholesale pharmaceuticals were $84,087, $3,059,462 and $ 9,701,353, respectively.

For the year ended December 31, 2021 the Company had a gross profit margin of 17% compared with gross profit margin of 19% for the year ended December 31, 2020. The decrease in the gross profit margin in 2021 was mainly due to the decrease in the wholesale pharmaceuticals segment from 19.1% in 2020 to 2.7% in 2021 caused by a change in the product mix to products with a lower gross profit margin.

The gross profit margin of the retail pharmacies, wholesale medical devices, wholesale pharmaceuticals and medical services segments for the year ended December 31, 2021 were 36.8%, 12.0%, 2.7% and 57.3%, respectively. The gross profit margin of the retail pharmacies, wholesale medical devices, wholesale pharmaceuticals segments for the year ended December 31, 2020 were 16.6%, 18.9% and 19.1%, respectively.

Operating expenses were $12,703,345 for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to $6,255,098 for the year ended December 31, 2020, an increase of $6,207,182, or 99%. Operating expenses for the year ended December 31, 2021 consisted mainly of salary and employee benefits in the amount of $2,273,313, amortization of the convertible notes in the amount of $1,977,401, selling expenses in the amount of $3,180,252, depreciation and amortization expense of $244,116, audit fees of $543,299, and other professional service fees in the amount of $906,852.

For the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company reported other expense of $26,795,423 relating to the impairment of goodwill compared to other income of $460,552 for the year ended December 31, 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2021, the Guanzan Group incurred an impairment charge of $ 1,923,071. Such impairment charge was recorded after the completion of an earn-out period. Guoyitang incurred an impairment charge of $7,154,393, primarily because the 2021 performance targets set forth in Guoyitang’s acquisition agreement were not met as a result of the pandemic and lockdowns. Zhongshan hospital incurred an impairment charge of $9,134,277, primarily because its 2021 performance targets were not met as a result of the pandemic and lockdowns. The Qiangsheng, Eurasia and Minkang hospitals incurred an impairment charge of $7,916,431, primarily because their 2021 performance targets were not met as a result of the pandemic and lockdowns.

The Company reported a net loss of $34,921,745 for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to a net loss of $1,877,925 for the year ended December 31, 2020, an increase of $33,043,820.

As of December 31, 2021, the Company had cash of $4,797,849 and negative working capital of $932,493 as compared to cash of $135,309 and working capital of $9,619,274 on December 31, 2020.

“Our newly-acquired businesses were severely impacted by COVID-19 and local lockdowns which caused the significant impairment charges in 2021. We believe the decision for the impairment charges was a responsible action that will benefit our shareholders in the long term. As part of our efforts to improve operations and increase shareholder value, we plan to enhance our smart hospital brand by providing more technical and management support, such as a cloud-based telehealth platform and a medical talent pool program to our existing hospitals, and use our established brand to attract more hospitals that may bring new opportunities and profits to our Company,” said Mr. Tiewei Song, Chief Executive Officer and President of BIMI International Medical Inc.

About BIMI International Medical Inc.

BIMI International Medical Inc. was founded in 2006. The Company is now exclusively a healthcare products and services provider, offering a broad range of healthcare products and related services and operates five private hospitals in China. For more information, please visit www.usbimi.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain matters discussed in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the Company’s ability to achieve profitable operations, its ability to continue to operate as a going concern, its ability to continue to meet NASDAQ continued listing requirements, the effects of the spread of COVID-19, the demand for the Company’s products and services in the People’s Republic of China, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company’s annual report and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

BIMI INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL, INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

  December 31  December 31 
  2021  2020 
ASSETS        
CURRENT ASSETS        
Cash $4,797,849  $135,309 
Accounts receivable, net  7,005,442   6,686,552 
Advances to suppliers  3,163,836   2,693,325 
Amount due from related parties  622,554   - 
Inventories, net  2,639,883   735,351 
Prepayments and other receivables  2,930,083   14,880,526 
Operating lease-right of use assets  -   53,425 
Total current assets  21,159,647   25,184,488 
         
NON-CURRENT ASSETS        
Deferred tax assets  207,549   193,211 
Property, plant and equipment, net  3,521,401   910,208 
Intangible assets, net  18,039   - 
Operating lease-right of use assets  4,845,509   - 
Goodwill  8,376,217   6,914,232 
Total non-current assets  16,968,715   8,017,651 
         
TOTAL ASSETS $38,128,362  $33,202,139 
         
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY        
CURRENT LIABILITIES        
Short-term loans $1,799,394  $904,228 
Long-term loans due within one year  369,187   34,201 
Convertible promissory notes, net  5,211,160   3,328,447 
Accounts payable, trade  7,339,210   5,852,050 
Advances from customers  1,943,028   194,086 
Amount due to related parties  730,285   226,514 
Taxes payable  662,777   773,649 
Other payables and accrued liabilities  3,082,917   4,228,976 
Lease liability-current  954,182   23,063 
Total current liabilities  22,092,140   15,565,214 
         
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES        
Lease liability-non current  4,161,789   22,457 
Long-term loans - non-current  538,006   720,997 
Total non-current liabilities  4,699,795   743,454 
         
TOTAL LIABILITIES  26,791,935   16,308,668 
         
EQUITY        
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 8,502,222 and 2,650,917 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively *  8,502   2,651 
Additional paid-in capital  55,220,130   26,355,523 
Statutory reserves  2,263,857   2,263,857 
Accumulated deficit  (47,900,929)  (12,914,973)
Accumulated other comprehensive income  1,601,870   1,003,392 
Total BIMI International Medical Inc.’s equity  11,193,430   16,710,450 
         
NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS  142,997   183,021 
Total equity  11,336,427   16,893,471 
         
Total liabilities and equity $38,128,362  $33,202,139 


 *Retrospectively restated due to five for one reverse stock split, see Note 24

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements

BIMI INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL, INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE GAIN/LOSS

  For the
Years Ended
December 31		 
  2021  2020 
REVENUES  27,079,795   12,844,902 
         
COST OF REVENUES  22,483,404   10,402,085 
         
GROSS PROFIT  4,596,391   2,442,817 
         
OPERATING EXPENSES:        
Sales and marketing  3,180,252   783,134 
General and administrative  9,523,093   5,471,964 
Total operating expenses  12,703,345   6,255,098 
         
LOSS FROM OPERATIONS  (8,106,954)  (3,812,281)
         
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)        
Interest income  3,101   304 
Interest expense  (351,066)  (84,913)
Exchange gains  24,967   547,114 
Impairment loss of goodwill  (26,128,171)  - 
Other expense  (344,254)  (1,953)
Total other income (expense), net  (26,795,423)  460,552 
         
LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES  (34,902,377)  (3,351,729)
         
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES  19,368   434,306 
         
NET LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS  (34,921,745)  (3,786,035)
         
DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS        
Income/(loss) from operations of discontinued operations  -   1,908,110 
         
NET LOSS  (34,921,745)  (1,877,925)
Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest  64,211   119,158 
NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO BIMI INTERATIONAL MEDICAL INC. $(34,985,956) $(1,997,083)
         
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS        
Foreign currency translation adjustment  598,478   (941,957)
         
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS  (34,323,267)  (2,819,882)
Less: comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests  (26,056)  (17,113)
COMPREHENSIVE LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO BIMI INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL INC. $(34,297,211) $(2,802,769)
         
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES        
Basic and diluted  5,362,927   2,134,562 
         
LOSS PER SHARE        
Continuing operation-Basic and diluted $(6.51) $(1.77)
Discontinued operation-Basic and diluted $-  $0.89 
Basic and diluted $(6.51) $(0.88)

BIMI INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL, INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

  For the
Years Ended
December 31,		 
  2021  2020 
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:        
Net loss $(34,921,745) $(3,786,035)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization  244,116   56,041 
Impairment loss of Goodwill  26,128,171   - 
Inventories impairment reserve  93,884   9,294 
Allowance for doubtful accounts  (53,698)  146,977 
Amortization of discount of convertible promissory notes  554,292   2,091,927 
         
Change in operating assets and liabilities        
Accounts receivable  685,426   (4,997,548)
Advances to suppliers  (457,841)  (1,470,339)
Inventories  (1,434,531)  205,580 
Prepayments and other receivables  9,812,297   (1,021,703)
Operating lease-right of use assets  (976,372)  (53,425)
Accounts payable, trade  (453,738)  4,548,651 
Advances from customers  1,702,762   (1,156,040)
Operating lease liabilities  915,004   45,520 
Taxes payable  (495,987)  429,006 
Other payables and accrued liabilities  (2,617,765)  590,979 
Net cash used in operating activities from continuing operations  (1,275,725)  (4,361,115)
Net cash provided by operating activities from discontinued operations  -   843,382 
Net cash used in operating activities  (1,275,725)  (3,517,733)
         
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:        
Cash received from acquisition of Guanzan Group  -   95,220 
Cash received from acquisition of subsidiaries  189,896   - 
Payment for the acquisition of Qiangsheng, Eurasia and Mingkang Hospitals  (3,136,910)  - 
Payment for the acquisition of Guoyitang and Zhongshan  -   (9,195,543)
Deposit for the acquisition of Cogmer  3,065,181   (3,065,181)
Purchase of property, plant, and equipment  (814,684)  (258,961)
Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations  (696,517)  (12,424,465)
Net cash provided by investing activities from discontinued operations  -   11,700,000 
Net cash (used in) investing activities  (696,517)  (724,465)
         
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:        
Proceeds from short-term loan  -   65,302 
Proceeds from long-term loan  151,995   534,201 
Net proceeds from issuance of convertible promissory notes  6,500,000   3,457,325 
Repayment of short-term loans  (33,273)  (216,462)
Amount financed from (to) related parties  (478,183)  148,700 
Net cash provided by financing activities from continuing operations  6,140,539   3,989,066 
Net cash provided by financing activities from discontinued operations  -   - 
Net cash provided by investing activities  6,140,539   3,989,066 
         
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE ON CASH  494,243   386,840 
         
INCREASE IN CASH  4,662,540   133,708 
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, beginning of period  135,309   1,601 
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, end of period $4,797,849  $135,309 
         
SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION:        
Cash paid for income tax $444,633  $45,178 
Cash paid for interest expense, net of capitalized interest $163,883  $101,417 
         
NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS OF INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES        
Issuance of shares of Common stock for the equity acquisition of Chongqing Guanzan Technology Co., Ltd. $3,818,000  $4,537,000 
Issuance of shares of Common stock for equity acquisition of Zhongshan Chaohu Hospital $3,480,000  $- 
Issuance of shares of Common stock for equity acquisition of Guoyitang Hospital $3,820,000  $- 
Issuance of shares of Common stock for equity acquisition of Minkang, Qiangsheng and Eurasia hospitals $5,930,619  $- 
Issuance of shares of Common stock for equity acquisition of Zhuoda $1,498,200   - 
Issuance of shares of Common stock for payment of improvements to offices $696,896   - 
Goodwill recognized from equity acquisition of Zhongshan Chaohu Hospital $10,443,494  $- 
Goodwill recognized from equity acquisition of Guoyitang Hospital $7,154,393  $- 
Goodwill recognized from equity acquisition of Minkang, Qiangsheng and Eurasia hospitals $9,067,529  $- 
Goodwill recognized from equity acquisition of Zhuoda $924,740     
Goodwill recognized from equity acquisition of Guanzan Group $6,914,212  $6,914,212 
Outstanding payment for equity acquisition of Zhuoda $4,800,000  $- 
Outstanding payment for equity acquisition of Guanzan Group $-  $3,065,181 
Common stock to be issued upon conversion of convertible promissory notes $5,400,000  $- 