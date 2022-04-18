Entasis Therapeutics Presents SUL-DUR Topline Data from Phase 3 ATTACK Trial at ECCMID 2022 Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ETTX), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products, today announced that the company will deliver multiple data presentations on sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR) at the upcoming European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) annual conference, to be held April 23-26, 2022 in Lisbon, Portugal.

Among the seven presentations on SUL-DUR, Entasis Therapeutics will deliver two oral presentations and three posters on the topline results from its ATTACK trial—a global Phase 3 registrational trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of SUL-DUR versus colistin in patients with infections caused by Acinetobacter and the first trial to evaluate an investigational agent targeting a specific drug-resistant Gram-negative pathogen.

“We are pleased to share data from our Phase 3 trial at ECCMID. SUL-DUR is the first investigational drug to demonstrate efficacy in a 28-day all-cause mortality trial focused on carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter, an “Urgent” threat as designated by the CDC,” said Manos Perros, Chief Executive Officer at Entasis Therapeutics.

Oral Presentations :

Abstract #02051: Characterization of Acinetobacter baumannii-calcoaceticus complex (ABC) pathogens isolated at baseline from patients enrolled in the ATTACK phase 3 trial

Presenter: Alita Miller, PhD

Timing: April 24th; 5:15-7:15pm (CEST)

Location: Hall H

Abstract # 02060: Efficacy and safety of sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR) versus colistin therapy in patients with Acinetobacter baumannii-calcoaceticus complex (ABC) infections: a global, randomized, active-controlled phase 3 trial (ATTACK)

Presenter: David Altarac, MD, MPA

Timing: April 26th; 9:30-11:30am (CEST)

Location: Hall G

Poster Presentations :

Abstract # 02037: Sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR) in vitro dose response studies with and without imipenem or meropenem against carbapenemase-producing Acinetobacter baumannii utilizing the hollow-fiber infection model

Presenter: John O’Donnell, BS

Abstract # 02091: Characterization of Co-Infecting Gram-negative pathogens isolated in addition to Acinetobacter baumannii-calcoaceticus complex (ABC) at baseline from patients enrolled in the ATTACK phase 3 trial

Presenter: Alita Miller, PhD

Abstract # 02093: Efficacy and safety of sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR) therapy in patients with Acinetobacter baumannii-calcoaceticus complex (ABC) infections in the open label Part B of the ATTACK phase 3 trial

Presenter: Khurram Rana, PharmD

Abstract # 02145: Safety profile of sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR) versus colistin therapy in patients with Acinetobacter baumannii-calcoaceticus complex (ABC) infections from the global, randomized, active-controlled phase 3 trial (ATTACK)

Presenter: Drew Lewis, MD, MTM&H, FACP

Abstract # 01106: In Vitro Activity of Sulbactam-durlobactam against Acinetobacter baumannii-calcoaceticus Complex Isolates from a Five-Year Surveillance Program (2016 –2020)

Presenter: Meredith Hackel, PhD, IHMA, Inc.

About Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Entasis is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Entasis’ pathogen-targeted design platform has produced a pipeline of product candidates, including SUL-DUR (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), zoliflodacin (targeting Neisseria gonorrhoeae infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacterales infections) and ETX0462 (targeting Gram-negative infections including Pseudomonas). For more information, visit www.entasistx.com.

Entasis Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative or plural of those terms, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements relate to our future plans, objectives, expectations, intentions and financial performance and the assumptions that underlie these statements as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Many factors may cause differences between current expectations and actual results, including unexpected safety or efficacy data observed during non-clinical or clinical studies, clinical site activation rates or clinical trial enrollment rates that are lower than expected and changes in expected or existing competition, rejection of our regulatory submissions, changes in the regulatory environment, failure of Entasis’ collaborators to support or advance collaborations or product candidates and unexpected litigation or other disputes. Many of these factors are beyond Entasis’ control. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the Entasis’ filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the section titled “Risk Factors” contained therein. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and except as required by law, Entasis assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.

Research on ETX0462 reported in this news release is partially supported by CARB-X. CARB-X’s funding for this project is sponsored by the Cooperative Agreement Number IDSEP160030 from ASPR/BARDA and by an award from Wellcome Trust, as administrated by CARB-X. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of CARB-X or any of its funders.