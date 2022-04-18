Global Domain Names Markets Report 2022-2026 - Marketers in Domain Industry Overhaul Digital Strategies to Help Businesses Navigate through COVID-19 Tide

Dublin, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Domain Names - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Domain Names Market to Reach 557.7 Million Domain Names Registered by 2026
The global market for Domain Names estimated at 379.2 Million Domain Names Registered in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 557.7 Million Domain Names Registered by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period. Generic TLDs, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.1% CAGR and reach 353.8 Million Domain Names Registered by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Country Code TLDs segment is readjusted to a revised 7.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
Domain Names Registered in the U.S. Market is Estimated at 124.9 Million in 2021, While in China the Figure is Forecast to Reach 81.2 Million
The Domain Names market in the U.S. is estimated at 124.9 Million Domain Names Registered in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 81.2 Million Domain Names Registered by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.8% over the analysis period.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 5.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.8% CAGR.
A peculiar trend observed during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis is the increased penchant for premium domain names. Because of COVID-19, there has been a visible and hurried shift to a digital-first economy and massive growth in the internet user base across the world with some regions showing growth as high as 70% during the first three quarters compared to same period in 2019.
For businesses in general and premium and lifestyle brands in particular, domain names always play a crucial role in the online identity and such notion has become even more evident and visible amid the ongoing crisis. A growing number of luxury brands are leaning towards premium domains with the objective to define their authority and expertise in their industry and generate productive leads from search rankings.
Premium domain names are simple, crisp, and descriptive and provide an exact-match with brand operations. Due to their unique design, premium domain names represent one of the best methods to rank high in online search results, which becomes critical for business in the prevailing complex online search scenario.
