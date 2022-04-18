Cardalonia Announces their 3D Virtual Reality Play-to-Earn Metaverse On Cardano Blockchain

New York, NY, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardalonia is a 3D virtual reality experience driven by the concept of the metaverse. Operating via the Cardano Blockchain, Cardalonia is the next community-driven Play-to-Earn (P2E) economy to engage within the digital ecosystem. With the mission of bringing the community closer together, Cardalonia has taken up the mantle of a digital trailblazer to provide captivating, extended gameplay. The metaverse, as a whole, is reshaping the future and giving users a chance to live their lives differently. Through its enhanced virtual landscape and expert game design, Cardalonia is contributing to that new reality; it inspires users to imagine as they gain access to new kinds of experiences.





The concept of the P2E metaverse game is based on rebuilding society and community with new creative elements. Built around the theme of a virtual medieval world, Cardalonia allows players to create, experience, own and trade items across the game using the Cardano blockchain. The game’s unique features make it a hit for the current digital market. Unlike other metaverse games that are neither immersive nor robust, Cardalonia presents a diverse gaming experience that situates the user in a medieval world, surrounded by period-themed products. Merging history with the metaverse, Cardalonia becomes the perfect interactive environment and is completely community-owned.

The gaming assets present in the metaverse are represented through NFTs, giving users full ownership of said assets across the blockchain. Users can utilize their ownership anywhere and can eventually trade their way to profits. To make utility across Cardalonia definite, $Lonia was introduced, paving the way for users to make multiple purchases and sell-outs. They can acquire in-game tokens, make land purchases in the metaverse and stake utility tokens for passive profits. In addition to the utility provided by the $Lonia token, holders are provided a stake in the governance decisions of the DAO, giving them the chance to have a say in key elements and decisions in the Cardalonia ecosystem.

With an exploratory landscape and a desire to reimagine what’s possible in the digital community, Cardalonia offers a unique addition to the metaverse. There are already numerous ways to make revenue across the platform, and the developers believe in continuing to grow as they turn the game into one of the greatest productions in the digital ecosystem. Cardalonia is also paving its way in the community through connectivity via social media platforms; it believes that the future is an inclusive metaverse. It will look toward ongoing large-scale developments after featuring on platforms like Cardano Feed.

About Cardalonia

Cardalonia is a 3D virtual reality metaverse that operates across the Cardano Blockchain. Powered through creative digital concepts, it takes users into medieval times, providing them with the opportunity to create and explore. With the dedicated $Lonia token, there are multiple utilities for users across the platform.

Website | Twitter | Discord | Medium | Telegram | Instagram | LinkedIn

