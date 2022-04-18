NSAV Announces Acquisition of Web3 Decentralized Crypto Wallet, the AWALLET; Shareholders to Receive ACOIN Tokens as New Shareholder Loyalty Program Kicks Off

London, England, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC Pink: NSAV), a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, today announced that its stake holding, Metaverse Network LLC. (MNC) https://metaversenetwork.llc/ has acquired the revolutionary WEB 3.0 Crypto Wallet, AWALLET. In 2021, investments into Web3 startups topped $23.7 billion, according to startup market intelligence firm Pitchbook.

$NSAV - AWALLET (https://youtu.be/UUBz_6eshxw)

https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/will-web3-ever-go-mainstream/2022/03/26/77f13472-acd2-11ec-8a8e-9c6e9fc7a0de_story.html

NSAV further announced a new Shareholder Loyalty Program, “Zenith”, which provides rewards and incentives for its loyal shareholders. Additional details on NSAV Zenith will be announced in the coming days.

The Company will Kick Off the new NSAV Zenith Shareholder Loyalty Program by rewarding all NSAV shareholders with ACOIN Tokens. ACOIN is the Native Token of AWALLET. In order to qualify for the ACOIN Reward Tokens, a person must;

Be a shareholder of NSAV.

Sign up for the Zenith Program (Details to be announced).

Download Awallet for iOS on https://testflight.apple.com/join/xEO5RAhw or for Andriod on https://link.awallet.digital/

Additional details on the ACOIN Token reward distribution will be announced in the coming days.

AWALLET is a Web 3.0 crypto wallet and as it takes years to improvise a multi-blockchain DApp wallet, there are limited competitors in multi-blockchain DApp wallet in the market.

https://www.nasdaq.com/articles/the-race-is-on-for-the-digital-wallet-that-will-define-web3

ACOIN, a crypto published in Ethereum Side Chain, the “ACHAIN”. ACOIN is the only DEX wallet coin of “AWALLET Next Level”. ACOIN, unlike other crypto, does not represent a single particular project. With most crypto, if the project fails, the coin’s value plummets and ultimately fails.

The Awallet WEB3 Wallet platform has the capability to allow blockchain users to manage more than 100 different cryptocurrencies from their mobile device securely and efficiently. MNC believes Awallet will give today's blockchain generation of users access to DeFi by including unique unlocking features that make it easier and more secure than ever to use. MNC suggests that high fees on the Ethereum blockchain and fragmented liquidity across different blockchains is a negative roadmap to a lot of potential DeFi users, where the very loyal people or users that could gain most from DeFi are simply priced out of the blockchain opportunity. With AWallet existing infrastructure, it offers cross-chain compatibility across the Bitcoin and Ethereum blockchains, with expansion to faster, cheaper Layer 2 networks in the pipeline. This interoperability allows users to swap DeFi tokens across blockchains with unparalleled ease of effort, thus offering unique access to a wider pool of tokens, technologies and use cases within a single wallet.

W. Y. Cheung, CEO of MNC stated, “MNC believes this transaction of AWallet will give a new generation of users' highway access to DeFi on your mobile phone. MNC and NSAV have an ambitious roadmap to develop the Awallet functionality, enabling the ability to send and receive NFTs, as well as expanding compatibility with the ACHAIN blockchain. By expanding the product, we aim to give more choice, lower fees and greater simplicity for user globally.

Dato' Sri Desmond Lim, Interim CEO and Senior Vice President of Cryptocurrency Operations for NSAV and Silverbear Capital partner stated, “NSAV is always looking for ways to make digital currencies more decentralized and accessible, I believe AWallet's management team is a world-first in making that a mainstream reality. We want to give crypto users access, flexibility and control over their digital assets without worrying if they are safe, high gas fees or the need to spread their tokens across different apps and platforms."

About MNC:

MNC is a centralized App that transforms diversified users to decentralized universe DApps. It is a “playground” that supports both creators and users for access, allowing to create a link between the present universe and Metaverse to work together in harmony. As Blockchain environments are dominating the landscape in the next era to come, MNC believes token ecology is essential to access the new era community and to operate in the decentralized economy.

About NSAV:

NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company, which provides turnkey technological solutions to the cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset industries. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, financial services, advisory services and information technology.

For further information please contact NSAV at info@nsavholdinginc.com

The NSAV Twitter account can be accessed at https://twitter.com/nsavtech

The NSAV corporate website can be accessed at http://nsavholdinginc.com

The NSAV Centralized Cryptocurrency Exchange (CEX) website can be accessed at https://ex.nsavexchange.com/main

The NSAV CEX Twitter account can be accessed at https://twitter.com/nsavcex

The NSAVDEX 1 Exchange website can be accessed at https://nsavdex.org/#/home

The NSAVDEX 2 Exchange website can be accessed at https://nsavdex.io/

The NSAV NFT Marketplace website can be accessed at https://nsavnft.com/

The NSAV Premium OTC Crypto Trading Desk website can be accessed at https://nsavholdinginc.com/otc-desk/

The NSAV Hong Kong OTC Crypto Trading Desk website can be accessed at https://hkotc.co/

The NSAVDEX Exchange Telegram account can be accessed at https://t.me/NSAVDEXorg

Silverbear Capital Inc. https://www.sbcfinancialgroup.com.hk/ , a leading, global investment banking firm, will be advising NSAV on strategic matters related to this transaction.

Silverbear Capital Inc. (SBC) has a dynamic of disciplines on a broad commercial level and practice. SBC has a strong group of Partners in a wide range of disciplines with seasoned experience in finance, management, and professional practice. https://www.sbcfinancialgroup.com.hk/meet-our-team/ .

Disclaimer: Silverbear Capital Inc. does not constitute investment advice, or an offer or solicitation to sell, or a solicitation to buy, or any other investment product (nor shall any such shares or product be offered or sold to any person) in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities law of that jurisdiction.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Net Savings Link, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Net Savings Link, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward- looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Net Savings Link, Inc. or any other person.

Contact

Net Savings Link, Inc.

info@nsavholdinginc.com

Attachments