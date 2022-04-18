Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Gears Up for Its First Canada Grand Opening

Edmonton, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit announced today that the world’s biggest barbecue concept is set to open its first Canada location in Edmonton on April 21, 2022.

This location is owned by local entrepreneurs and husband and wife duo, Mohammed Hussain and Sadia Khan. Edmonton’s newest Dickey’s location will be celebrating the grand opening through the weekend and will feature their legit Texas BBQ menu. The Edmonton Dickey’s location has a Halal menu featuring competition-style beef brisket, artisan beef sausage, and much more. Complete your perfect BBQ plate with southern style sides like mac and cheese, fried okra, baked potato casserole, and more.

To celebrate their grand opening, Dickey’s will also be giving out 81 Big Yellow Tickets, each ticket gives the winners a years’ worth of free barbecue (terms and conditions apply).

“We instantly fell in love with barbecue and more importantly the Dickey’s brand. We are excited to bring tasty, Texas-style barbecue to Edmontonians and the community we call home,” said Mohammed Hussain, Owner Operator of the newest Dickey’s Edmonton location.

The address for the new Dickey’s location is 5125 Mullen Road NW, Edmonton, Canada. The unit is a single level with seating for approximately 44 guests. The store will be open seven days a week from 11:00a.m. to 9:00p.m.

“There is a market for good barbecue in Edmonton with huge potential to open more locations in the region in the future. I couldn’t be happier for Dickey’s as well as welcoming these incredible Owner Operators to the team,” says Jim Perkins, Executive Vice President of International Sales and Support at Dickey’s Barbecue Pit.

“Since my family opened the first Dickey’s in 1941, we’ve made it our mission to serve as many guests as possible the very best barbecue out there,” says Roland Dickey. Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group. “We are happy to partner with Mohammed and Sadia and welcome them into the Dickey’s Family.”

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue has 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

