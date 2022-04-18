Meritage Homes Names Malissia Clinton Its Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH), a leading U.S. homebuilder, today announced the hiring of Malissia Clinton as its executive vice president, general counsel and secretary.



“We are pleased to welcome Malissia to Meritage Homes,” said Phillippe Lord, chief executive officer of Meritage Homes. “With nearly three decades of legal experience, she brings extensive expertise in managing risk, ethics, compliance and governance matters. I am confident she will be a valuable member of Meritage’s executive team from the start.”

Ms. Clinton joins Meritage after 12 years at The Aerospace Corporation, where she most recently served as the senior vice president, general counsel and secretary. Previously, she was the senior counsel for special projects at Northrop Grumman. Following law school, Ms. Clinton worked as a litigator at the law firm Tuttle and Taylor. She serves as a board director of 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) and its Compliance Committee Chair as well as a board director of Pacaso. She was formerly a board director of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) and a member of its Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. Additionally, she is a board director of the Arizona State University Foundation and previously was the former chair of the Aerospace Diversity Action Committee and board director of the National Defense Industrial Association. Ms. Clinton received a bachelor’s degree in political science at Arizona State University, earned a Juris Doctor from Stanford Law School and completed the UCLA Anderson School’s Executive Program in Business Management.

“I am delighted to join this exceptional team and I look forward to contributing to Meritage’s mission of building energy-efficient and digitally innovative homes,” said Ms. Clinton.

Ms. Clinton will be based at Meritage’s headquarters in Scottsdale. She replaces C. Timothy White who retired in December 2021.

About Meritage Homes Corporation

Meritage Homes is the seventh-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2021. The Company offers a variety of homes that are designed with a focus on entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Meritage Homes has delivered over 150,000 homes in its 36-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and award-winning customer experience. The Company is the industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, an eight-time recipient of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award since 2013 for innovation and industry leadership in energy-efficient homebuilding, and the recipient of the EPA Indoor airPLUS Leader Award.

