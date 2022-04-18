Global Digital Banking Apps Market Size - Forecasts to 2027

Brooklyn, New York, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the Global Market Estimates' latest research analysis, the Global Digital Banking Apps Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2022 to 2027.



N26 Mobile Bank, Bunq, Paysend Global, Starling Bank, Monese, ANNA Money, Holvi, Revolut, Monzo, Discover Mobile, Citi Mobile, PNC Mobile App, Wells Fargo Mobile, Simple, Chase Mobile, Bank of America Mobile Banking, USAA, Capital One Mobile, Ally Mobile, and ZA Bank among others, are the key players in the digital banking apps market.





Quicker credit card payments, 24/7 account access feature to propel the growth of the personal banking segment

Personal banking has various advantages over Investment Banking on a designated mobile app. With the ease in understanding and gaining insights on account balances, operations, and personal records and the rising awareness regarding banking on the mobile phone across developing and remote regions, the segment of personal banking ought to be the largest in the market. This trend is expected to be retained throughout the forecast period.

One-time payment models have a positive return on capital on customer acquisition cost (CAC)

Consumer-to-Consumer is expected to be the largest digital banking apps market segment from 2022 to 2027. The additional benefits that consumers experience, as well as the improvement of services over time, are linked as growth drivers for this segment.

Rising popularity of android phones in the Asia Pacific region to help support the market growth

Android is expected to be the largest digital banking apps market segment. Rising penetration of android and the internet in developing countries such as India, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Japan, and China, among others, and increasing awareness about digital banking features are the critical drivers for the growth of this segment.

The North American region will have tremendous opportunities for market investors to grow

North American banks are investing in upgrading their mobile banking services to offer custom-made or tailored products, enhance their customer experience, and expand their reachability in developing regions. These trends are expected to help maintain the dominant position of the North American area in the global market.





Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

Personal Banking

Investment Banking

Transaction Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

Consumer-to-Consumer

Consumer-to-Business

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

Android

iOS

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA





