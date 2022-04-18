Mr. Pickle’s Sandwich Shop Unifies Digital and Physical Guest Experience with Full Paytronix Platform

46-unit brand deploys Loyalty, Order & Delivery, Mobile, and Gift.



Paytronix Order & Delivery provides immediate 25% jump in digital sales.

Loyalty program grows 3x faster with 500 app downloads per week in the first month alone.



NEWTON, Mass., April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paytronix Systems, Inc., the most advanced digital guest experience platform, announced today that Mr. Pickle’s Sandwich Shop, a fast-growing chain across California and Arizona, has deployed the full Paytronix Platform to remake its online image and streamline its full guest experience. Mr. Pickle’s Sandwich Shop launched Paytronix Loyalty, Order & Delivery, Mobile, and Gift at its 46 locations creating symmetry between online ordering and physical locations.

The customer experience platform replaced a previous program that Mr. Pickle’s Sandwich Shop had set up through its existing Point of Sale system, but as the company grew it needed the extra functionality that a more advanced and specialized technology provides.

Since launching in late March the numbers surrounding the launch have been impressive:

3000 downloads of the new app, an average of 500 per week;

3x faster growth rate for the new Pickle Points Rewards program, with 1600 new members in just the first month; and

20% to 25% increase in digital same-store sales.



The Pickle Points Rewards lets members earn one point for every dollar spent, and then bank those points for use later on one of four levels of rewards, ranging from a free fountain drink to a full sandwich. In just the first few weeks of launching the program, feedback from customers has already been positive.

“Going with the full Paytronix platform provides our guests with a frictionless experience across our entire business no matter how they choose to interact with us,” said Chris Schefler, director of brand management for Mr. Pickle’s Sandwich Shop. “Our guests can now see everything in a clean, well-presented way that enables them to get exactly what they want.”

Download the Mr. Pickle’s Sandwich Shop app, join the Pickle Points Rewards program, or order lunch at https://www.mrpickles.com

About Mr. Pickle’s Sandwich Shop

Mr. Pickle’s Sandwich Shop is a premium sandwich shop. Our shops offer hand sliced proprietary proteins and cheeses topped with sauces that are made daily. All sandwiches are served on our fresh baked rolls, including our famous Dutch Crunch roll. Mr. Pickle’s Sandwich Shop offers best-in-class sandwiches including the famous Big Jake, Reuben, and of course The Mr. Pickle. Our twenty six plus years of success is rooted in the simple formula of “Making the Guest Happy” by providing craveable sandwiches, exceptional guest service, and local community involvement.

About Paytronix Systems, Inc.

Based in Newton, Massachusetts, Paytronix is a provider of SaaS customer experience management (CXM) solutions for restaurants and convenience stores. Through its innovative software design and integrations with more than 30 widely used point-of-sale systems, Paytronix empowers more than 1,800 brands across 34,000 locations, giving them the flexibility to deliver unique, revenue-enhancing guest experiences. Through one-to-one engagement with more than 285 million guests via Order & Delivery, Loyalty, CRM, and Stored Value, Paytronix delivers artificial intelligence features that motivate increased visits and spending throughout the customer journey. For more information, visit www.paytronix.com .