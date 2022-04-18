Michael S. Schwartz, CFP®, AEP® Receives Forbes' Best-in-State Wealth Advisors Recognition

NEW YORK, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnus Financial Group LLC, a registered investment advisory (RIA) firm, is pleased to announce that its CEO & President, Michael S. Schwartz, CFP®, AEP®, has been named to the 2022 Forbes/SHOOK® Research Best-In-State Wealth Advisors List.

"I appreciate the recognition and hold it with high regard," said Michael Schwartz. He added "Receiving credit like this helps remind me that the hard work and commitment we make as advisors are not going unseen."

This award adds to other recognition that Schwartz has received including Forbes/SHOOK® Research's Top Financial Security Professional in 2021, Forbes/SHOOK® Research's Best-In-State Wealth Advisors in 2021, 2020 and 2019. WealthManagement.com's Thrive List of Fastest-Growing Advisors in 2019 and Financial Times' FT Top 400 Financial Advisor List back in 2017.

The Forbes ranking of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK® Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, gained through telephone, virtual and in-person due diligence interviews and quantitative data. Those advisors that are considered for the ranking have a minimum of seven years' experience, and the algorithm weighs factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass best practices in their approach to working with clients.

SHOOK® Research creates rankings of role models—advisors that are leading the way in offering best practices and providing a high-quality experience for clients. The full methodology can be viewed online.

About Magnus Financial Group:

Magnus Financial Group LLC is an SEC-registered, independent investment advisory firm located in New York City. Magnus provides customized wealth management and financial planning services for clients in all phases of their lives. As an independent RIA, Magnus provides high-quality service with a personalized client approach. Magnus was founded in 2017 and consists of a team of wealth advisors and personnel that supports a variety of departments including investment & insurance operations, research and trading, compliance and marketing.

