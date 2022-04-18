HUMBL Announces ‘BLUE’ as Web3 Chief Experience Officer

San Diego, CA, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUMBL, Inc. (OTCQB:HMBL) announced today the addition of its newest team member ‘BLUE’ from the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC). BAYC is the first generative NFT franchise to ever reach $1 billion in total sales, with notable collectors such as Stephen Curry, Mark Cuban, Steve Aoki, Neymar, Shaquille O’Neal, Ben Simmons, Memphis Depay, Eminem, Kevin Hart, Serena Williams, Madonna, Post Malone and more.



As part of the BAYC, owners of BAYC NFTs are conferred the intellectual property of their Bored Ape for creative use cases around licensing, syndication and partnership activations. To land his role at HUMBL, BLUE used a “Fresh Ape Kit” to shave and quit smoking on the job, although his contract stipulates that he is still allowed to do so on certain holiday weekends.

“We’ve been fans of BAYC since their inception and we’re proud to contribute to the next evolution of this NFT franchise,” said HUMBL CEO, Brian Foote. “We think we are in the first inning of creative intellectual property deployments by BAYC collectors, and we’re excited to create some more democratized advancements here at HUMBL.”

BLUE will serve in a variety of brand ambassador roles for HUMBL, including as its ‘Hey BLUE’ voice product for Search3, as the Web3 Chief Experience Officer for HUMBL products, and a focal point of company marketing initiatives, including: “The Big Search” an upcoming campaign for the launch of Search3 in May 2022, which will feature images of BLUE in strategic locations around the world.

The original NFT of BLUE will be “Verified by BLOCKS,” to showcase how HUMBL is addressing the market problems of fraud, forgery and on-chain provenance in the NFT space. This same “Verified by BLOCKS” service will be made available free of charge to all interested BAYC owners for a limited time.

BLUE is slated to appear in his first partnership activation event on July 9, 2022 where he will be featured as the #5 BAYC jersey during the “State College Diamond Dawgs vs. Williamsport Bored Apes” baseball game held at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park in Pennsylvania.

BLUE is also in the process of being animated for a series of Web3 short films at HUMBL, featuring other Bored Apes that are being contributed by other members of the BAYC community.

“Navigating the jungle of Web3 can be challenging,” said Alfonso Arana Jr., VP, HUMBL Blockchain Services. “BLUE will help our current and future customers explore the world of digital assets, NFTs, wallets and the metaverse in a way that is accessible to people of any age and background.”

As part of BLUE’s kickoff celebration, all HUMBL employees and brand ambassadors will receive one collectible, fully customized version of BLUE, with novel features and characteristics at their personalized request. These NFTs are not for resale and do not constitute an officially licensed version or derivative of the BAYC collection.

HUMBL customers and shareholders may also request a customized, one-of-one version of BLUE, which are also not intended for resale, and for which legal terms and conditions must be accepted. Quantities are limited and fulfillment is not guaranteed.

BLUE will be recorded as a digital asset on the HUMBL balance sheet at the NFT purchase price of $406,046 (USD). The full purchase amount for BLUE will be paid for as a personal capital contribution to the company by HUMBL CEO, Brian Foote.

HUMBL is a Web3 blockchain company, with both consumer and commercial divisions.

