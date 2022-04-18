Freddie Mac’s Next Social Bond Offering Supports Affordable Seniors Housing

MCLEAN, Va., April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) Multifamily today announced that it will soon go to market with the issuance of $92.8 million in Social Bonds supporting 1,500 units across four seniors housing properties in Arizona. More than half the units are affordable to seniors with incomes at or below 50% of area median income according to Freddie Mac’s affordability guidelines.



“Freddie Mac is committed to supporting affordable multifamily seniors housing through this social bond issuance,” said Robert Koontz, senior vice president of Freddie Mac Multifamily Capital Markets. “We continue to use our innovative execution paths to support our affordable housing mission and provide investors the opportunity to do so as well.”

The loans originated by Berkadia Seniors Housing & Healthcare are for properties owned by Christian Care, which is the largest provider of non-profit seniors housing and healthcare services in Arizona. Christian Care focuses on providing housing for low- and moderate-income seniors.

This Social Bonds structured transaction is a REMIC – FHMR 2022-P013 – issuance backed by a pool of Multifamily PCs.

“Freddie Mac is thrilled to provide financing that supports affordable housing for more than 1,500 Arizona seniors,” said Kathy Ryser, senior director of Underwriting for Freddie Mac’s Multifamily Seniors Housing Team. “This work aligns directly with our mission and helps meet a tremendous need in the market.”

According to the company’s Social Bonds Framework, the proceeds of Freddie Mac’s Social Bonds are used either to provide liquidity to social impact financial institutions for financing of affordable housing or to finance multifamily properties originated by the Freddie Mac Multifamily Optigo® network that are affordable to an underserved population. Institutions receiving liquidity and properties financed from Social Bonds proceeds are expected to foster various socioeconomic opportunities for residents and their communities, in addition to providing affordable housing to low- to moderate-income families.

Read more about Freddie Mac Multifamily’s Social Bonds here.

Freddie Mac Multifamily is the nation's multifamily housing finance leader. Historically, more than 90% of the eligible rental units we fund are affordable to families with low-to-moderate incomes earning up to 120% of area median income. Freddie Mac securitizes about 90% of the multifamily loans it purchases, thus transferring the majority of the expected credit risk from taxpayers to private investors.

