Verinetics Announces Collaboration with CHESS Health to Support Methadone Treatment for Opioid Use Disorder

Research Triangle Park, NC and Rochester, NY, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verinetics, the developer of DispenSecur™ designed to help expand access to medications to treat Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) and Phase II SBIR contract awardee from the National Institutes of Health’s National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) – today announced a collaboration with CHESS Health, the provider of the evidence-based Connections app. The two companies will implement their innovative solutions together in Oklahoma and North Carolina for mutual customers in the coming months. The organizations will be demonstrating their solutions jointly in the CHESS exhibit at the Rx and Illicit Drug Summit April 18 – 21 in Atlanta.

DispenSecur is an IoT-enabled “lock-box” system that may enable certain patients to take methadone therapy home with remote supervision and autonomous dispensing deactivation. Being able to take medication home helps free those with OUD from the constraints of limited clinic operating hours and locations that are often long distances from home and work.

The evidence-based Connections smartphone app provides moderated 24/7 peer support and digital CBT lessons to help reduce isolation, build motivation, learn and practice recovery skills, and adhere to treatment plans. Connections is used by individuals with substance use disorder across the United States and internationally through CHESS Health’s public sector, health plan, and provider customers. By combining DispenSecur with the Connections app, individuals with OUD will have access to both the medication they need and proven support on their recovery journey. These solutions are especially needed in the wake of increased overdose deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are committed to improving lives of the country’s most stigmatized people, who simply need convenient yet controlled access to their life saving medications,” said Tom Mercolino, President & CEO, Verinetics. “By combining DispenSecur with the 24/7 support through the Connections app, we hope that more individuals with OUD may experience a successful path to recovery.”

“It’s essential that recovery support reach patients where they are,” said Hans Morefield, CEO of CHESS Health. “That means getting support tools in individuals’ hands, even in the middle of the night. We’re proud to partner with Verinetics to lead the way in demonstrating how individuals can recover from OUD.”

About Verinetics

The Verinetics mission is better control for controlled substances. The company has a patented, best-in-class platform for maintaining supply chain integrity, which it applies to address key problems in the opioid crisis initially by making medications to treat opioid use disorder safer and more accessible to more patients. Verinetics is a Winner in the FDA New Era of Smarter Food Supply Low- or No-Cost Tech Enabled Traceability Challenge. Learn more at www.verinetics.com.

About CHESS Health

CHESS Health is the leading provider of service-enabled mobile technology supporting the entire addiction management and recovery lifecycle. The CHESS Health platform virtually manages recovery across the continuum, getting more patients into treatment (eIntervention), improving outcomes through digital CBT (eTherapy), and reducing relapse and enabling long-term recovery (eRecovery). Nationally recognized by SAMSHA and NREPP, CHESS Health’s evidence-based platform helps providers, health plans, and government organizations achieve higher abstinence rates, reduce relapses, and lower the cost of care. For more information, visit www.chess.health.