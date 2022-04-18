Wall Art Market is Projected to Hit USD 72.61 Billion in 2021-2028 | Wall Art Industry exhibit a CAGR of 5.9%

Pune, India, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global wall art market size hit USD 46.33 billion in 2020. The market value could increase from USD 48.50 billion in 2021 to USD 72.61 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast duration. The market is gaining traction from the rising number of artisans and painters across the world. Growing residential and commercial expansion will create new opportunities for the market growth, states Fortune Business Insights™ in its report titled “Wall Art Market, 2021-2028”.

Wall arts have gained tremendous popularity for decorative and aesthetic purposes in households and museums. Also known as wall design, wall artwork, or wall décor, they enhance the beauty of interior as well as exterior walls and convey informative and inspirational messages. Market players are launching various art events to showcase their artworks to art enthusiasts. Highlighting a recent instance, in March 2021, Saatchi Art, an online artwork marketplace, held a new Virtual Reality (VR) fair to showcase its artworks to people globally.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/wall-art-market-105009

COVID-19 Impact

Proliferating Interior Home Décor Trend amid Pandemic to Strengthen Market Outlook

Amid strict lockdowns introduced to control the spread of COVID-19, a vast majority of individuals are embracing interior home décor. As a result, wall art demand has gone up significantly in many regions. For instance, Artfinder, one of the leading art products makers in the world, reported a staggering 146% surge in sales in June 2020. Since COVID-19, an increased number of people have been leveraging online platforms to avail the latest, trendy artworks.

While the aforementioned factors have augmented wall art market growth during the pandemic, cancellation or postponement of various art auctions and artwork events have impacted the market dynamics slightly.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out all the wall art market companies that are presently striving to reduce the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the market:



Saatchi Art (California, U.S.)

Artfinder (London, U.K.)

Minted LLC. (California, U.S.)

Artspace LLC (New York, U.S.)

Artsy (New York, U.S.)

com (New York, U.S.)

Zatista LLC (Yardley, U.S.)

The Tellenge Store (Bengaluru, India)

Artisera (Bengaluru, India)

Seven Wall Art Corporation (California, U.S.)

Drivers & Restraints



Rising Number of Artists & Growing Home Décor Trend to Augment Growth

Wall artwork demand is rising steadily across the world, fueled by the increase in the number of artisans and painters. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that the employment of artists in the country reached USD 12,600 in the country and will grow at 9.5% through 2030. Increasing residential and commercial development is also create lucrative opportunities for wall art companies. This is because a large number of homeowners are adopting creating wall artworks to improve the aesthetic feel of their homes. These factors, along with the rising number of museum visits across many countries, will support wall art market growth during 2021-2028.

However, the market demand could be affected by the availability of alternative forms of décor such as murals, wallpapers, lightings, and others.

Market Segments

Based on type, the market is segregated into modern, abstract, fine, and others.

In terms of material, the market is segmented into paper, canvas, and others.

By sales channel, the market is bifurcated into auction houses and dealers.

Geographically, the market is broken down into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/wall-art-market-105009

Report Coverage

The report offers:

Major growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

Comprehensive insights into the global as well as regional developments.

List of key industry players.

Major strategies adopted by the market players.

Latest industry developments include product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

Regional Insights

North America to Proliferate Backed by Rising Number of Artists

North America is expected to dominate wall art market share over the forecast period. The regional market stood at USD 20.55 billion in 2020. The region is witnessing heavy demand for artisan-made home décor products including drawings, paintings, sculptures, and more. Art events, such as the Toronto Outdoor Art Fair (TOAF) held in July 2021, will bolster the regional outlook.

Europe will experience rapid growth led by the rising number of art museum visitors in France and the U.K. Meanwhile, in the Asia Pacific region, new opportunities will emerge from the expanding residential and commercial sectors.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Industry SWOT Analysis Supply Chain and Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Qualitative Analysis (in relation to COVID-19) 5.1 Impact of COVID-19 5.2 Supply Chain Challenges 5.3 Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19

Global Wall Art Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type (Value) Fine Abstract Modern Others By Material (Value) Canvas Paper Others By Sales Channel (Value) Dealers Auction Houses By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



Key Industry Development

November 2021: Prolab launched a new wall art business in Australia that features a range of canvas and acrylic material-based art prints.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/wall-art-market-105009

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Art & Craft Tools Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Drawing & Painting Tools, Cutting Tools, Paper Crafts & Decorative items, Others), By Distribution Channel (Convenience Stores, Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Online Stores, Specialty Stores), By End-User (Households, Educational Institutes, Offices, Others) And Regional Forecast 2022-2029

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter