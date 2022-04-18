Hasmukh Ranjan Appointed AMD Chief Information Officer

– Following acquisition of Xilinx, AMD appoints Hasmukh Ranjan to Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer–



SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) today announced the appointment of Hasmukh Ranjan to AMD senior vice president and Chief Information Officer (CIO), effective immediately. Ranjan previously served as CIO at Xilinx. Ranjan leads the global IT organization, responsible for providing strategic oversight of corporate IT infrastructure; maintaining critical technology applications and systems; and delivering advanced solutions to enable more secure and productive business operations.

Based in Santa Clara, California, Ranjan leads IT teams responsible for global infrastructure services, enterprise architecture, information security and IT compliance, compute platform engineering, business operations, vendor management and employee experience.

“Hasmukh brings a wealth of experience in strategy and infrastructure built on an extensive career in IT,” said Mark Papermaster. “As AMD continues to scale significantly, Hasmukh’s extensive leadership and vast industry connections will enable us to accelerate both the innovation and impact of our IT organization.”

At Xilinx, Ranjan managed all facets of IT – including strategy, applications, infrastructure, information security, support and execution. He has over 20 years of experience managing global IT operations for geographically and culturally diverse organizations; establishing organizational vision and strategy; leading large teams, executing global insourcing/outsourcing strategies; setting up onsite and offshore delivery models; and integrating IT infrastructure for mergers and acquisitions planning. Prior to Xilinx, Ranjan was CIO at Synopsys.

“There has never been a more exciting time in the semiconductor industry – and especially for AMD,” Ranjan said. “I’m particularly inspired by the collaborative spirit and culture within the company and am eager to leverage our industry-leading products to further bolster our team’s capacity to innovate.”

Supporting Resources

Learn more about the AMD Executive Team

Become a fan of AMD on Facebook

Follow AMD on LinkedIn

Follow AMD on Twitter

About AMD

For more than 50 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies. Billions of people, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research institutions around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees are focused on building leadership high-performance and adaptive products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) website, blog, LinkedIn and Twitter pages.

Contact:

Deborah Nations

AMD Communications

+1 512-656-0086

Deb.nations@amd.com

Laura Graves

AMD Investor Relations

+1 408-749-5467

Laura.Graves@amd.com