Merit Medical Announces Launch of ReSolve® Thoracostomy Tray

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI), a leading global manufacturer and marketer of healthcare technology, today announced the launch of the ReSolve® Thoracostomy Tray. The new tray contains all products needed for performing a thoracostomy, a minimally invasive technique that allows patients to avoid an open surgical procedure to drain fluids or air from the chest. Each tray component is placed in order of use, supporting procedural efficiency and ease of use.



Thoracic damage is common with traumatic injuries and is a major contributing factor to patient death. For many of these patients, a minimally invasive procedure called a thoracostomy can help reduce morbidity and mortality.1 A thoracostomy is performed by inserting a catheter through the skin and chest wall and into the pleural space (an area between the chest wall and lungs) and draining accumulated air and fluid. Other common reasons for a thoracostomy are excess air and fluid from post-surgical wounds, cancer or infection, and spontaneous lung collapse (pneumothorax).

“The need to perform a thoracostomy is often urgent. Not only can the procedure be lifesaving, but it can also quickly enhance patient comfort,” said Dr. Chakravarthy Reddy, associate professor at the University of Utah who helped develop the kit as a consultant for Merit. “Having a well-designed tray with easy, stepwise access to all the products needed for the procedure may help simplify the procedure and reduce treatment time, which is especially important in acute situations.”

Learn more about the ReSolve Thoracostomy Tray.

The ReSolve Thoracostomy Tray is the latest addition to Merit’s Vascular-Peripheral Drainage offering, a portfolio of interventional catheters, stent systems, drainage systems, bottles, procedure trays, sets, and complementary accessories

“We are proud to offer advanced solutions that simultaneously improve the patient experience and simplify procedures for physicians,” said Fred P. Lampropoulos, Merit Medical’s Chairman and CEO. “The practical design of the ReSolve Thoracostomy Tray, designed in close partnership with physicians, demonstrates this commitment. We are excited to see this product become an integral part of enhancing patient care.”



REFERENCES