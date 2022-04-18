Six Star Pro Nutrition® To Bring Athletes And Philanthropy Together To Help Feeding America®

New York, NY and Oakville, ON, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Six Star Pro Nutrition® (www.sixstarpro.com), “The Athlete’s Choice” and a leading maker of scientifically formulated premium supplements, announced today that the brand has once again partnered with Feeding America®, the largest domestic hunger-relief organization in the country,(www.feedingamerica.org) to help provide up to one million meals* to people facing hunger through the Walmart Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign.

Starting on April 18, more than 4,600 Walmart® locations will offer specially-marked bottles of 100% Whey Protein Plus, in which the equivalent of one meal will be donated to Feeding America for each bottle sold. Six Star Pro Nutrition’s goal is to secure one million meals through the end of the campaign.

As a means of amplifying the effort by the Six Star Pro Nutrition® brand, Team Six StarTM members will also help promote the cause on social media. This includes T.J. Watt, Pro Football’s Defensive Player of the Year, Tobin Heath, a three-time world champion soccer star, Weston McKennie, an international soccer superstar and U.S. National Team soccer standout Kristie Mewis. Six Star Pro Nutrition® has also tapped on 20 Pro Football Draft prospects to further advocate for the campaign, shining a spotlight on local communities as this group celebrates a rise to stardom.

“Nutrition is a first step for many athletes and with all that is happening in our world right now, many struggle to figure out where their next meal is coming from,” said Jarrod Jordan, Chief Marketing Officer at Iovate Health Sciences International Inc., the maker of the Six Star Pro Nutrition® brand. “It is the ambition of the Six Star® brand to help provide one million meals to people in need and it is a cause championed by every employee and athlete in the Six Star® family, including some at the very top of their profession.”

Feeding America supports critical work that aims to reduce barriers and increase access to food assistance for people facing hunger. The Feeding America nationwide network of 200 food banks and 60,000 pantries and meal programs works hard everyday to help people who face hunger, especially as food prices and supply chain disruptions impact household budgets.

Six Star Pro Nutrition® provides athletes with advanced, scientifically formulated premium supplements at an incredible value through high-performance protein powders and pre-workouts. For more information on Six Star®products, visit www.sixstarpronutrition.com. Also follow us on Facebook®, Twitter® and Instagram® for athlete information, news and updates, diet and training tips, special promotions and more.



Athletes involved in the Six Star Pro Nutrition® Feeding America® Campaign (as of April 18, 2022) include:

Six Star Full Time Athletes

T.J. Watt - Pro Football Defensive Player of the Year

Tobin Heath - Two-Time World Champion Soccer Player

Kristie Mewis - U.S. Soccer Star

Weston McKennie - U.S. Soccer Star, 2022 U.S. Team Member

Pro Football Draft Prospects

Tyler Badie - University of Missouri

Kennedy Brooks - University of Oklahoma

Connor Heyward - Michigan State University

Darien Rencher - Clemson University

Jerome Ford - University of Cincinnati

Isaac Taylor Stuart - University of Southern California

Bubba Bolden - University of Miami

Tay Martin - Oklahoma State University

Charleston Rambo - University of Miami

BigKat Bryant - University of Central Florida

Juanyeh Thomas - Georgia Institute of Technology

Alex Wright - University of Alabama at Birmingham

D’Vonte Price - Florida International University

Jaquan Brisker - Pennsylvania State University

Quay Walker - University of Georgia

Dylan Parham - University of Memphis

Myron Cunningham - University of Arkansas

About Iovate Health Sciences International Inc.

Iovate Health Sciences International Inc. (“Iovate”) is a dynamic, leading-edge active sports nutrition company that delivers some of the highest quality, most innovative and effective active nutrition products in the world. With brand innovations such as Six Star Pro Nutrition®, Iovate is committed to being the number one active nutrition company in the world. Six Star Pro Nutrition® is designed to be the athlete’s choice — fueling all levels of athletic performance allowing for excellence on the field, court, ice and in the gym.

Due to its commitment to research, development and innovation, Iovate has been globally recognized as one of the leading sports nutrition brands in the industry and continue to be one of the elite brands redefining performance through cutting-edge products and high-quality ingredients.

Headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, Canada, Iovate is a family of more than 300 employees, six leading nutritional brands and growing, with effective products that can be found across the globe.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and over 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs, we helped provide 6.6 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need last year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; brings attention to the social and systemic barriers that contribute to food insecurity in our nation; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry.

