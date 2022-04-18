Alkame Subsidiary West Coast Copacker Signs New Tea Brand Te’y Brew

LAS VEGAS, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: ALKM) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, West Coast Copacker, Inc., has signed an agreement to produce an exciting new tea brand, Te’y Brew Tea.



Sacramento, California-based Te’y Brew’s initial line of teas will consist of two delicious flavors, Peach Mango and Blue Raspberry in 16 oz. bottles.

“We have had great successes in teas, and have become somewhat of an expert, both with CBD and without,” stated Robert Eakle, Alkame CEO. “We are happy to add Te’y Brew to our roster,’”

About West Coast Co Packer, Inc.

West Coast Co Packer, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alkame Holdings, Inc. and is a specialty food & beverage manufacturer, co-packer, private labeler, and contract manufacturer, and is expected to immediately complement and seamlessly integrate with Alkame’s other subsidiaries including Bell Food and Beverage, Inc. Bell Food and Beverage, Inc. is a specialty natural, organic liquid-based hot and cold fill food & beverage manufacturer in glass and PET bottles and jars. To learn more about West Coast Copacker visit www.westcoastcopacker.com.

About Alkame Holdings, Inc.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. is a diversified publicly traded holding company. The Company's wholly owned subsidiaries manufacture products that utilize an enhanced water proprietary technology when applicable to create products with several unique properties. The organization is diligently building a strong foundation through the launch and acquisition of appropriate business assets, and by pursuing multiple applications by placement into several emerging business sectors, such as consumer food and beverages products, hemp products, household pet products, horticulture and agriculture applications, hand sanitizers, and many other various water-based treatment solutions to both new and existing business platforms. For more information, visit www.alkameholdingsinc.com.

