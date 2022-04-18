Global Packaging Coating Market is estimated to be US$ 5141.37 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.50% during the forecast period - By PMI

Covina, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Every manufacturing process necessitates the use of packaging which drives the market of packaging coating. Packaging is receiving special attention from manufacturers and packers in order to ensure product safety, supply chain efficiency, sales promotion, and customer convenience. As a result, packaging coatings play an important role in refining the packing process in order to achieve the above-mentioned characteristics. Packaging coatings not only improve the package process by adding protection, corrosion resistance, and a variety of chemical properties, but they also improve the overall aesthetics of the packaging form. The worldwide packaging coatings industry is expected to profit from the rising application areas of packaging. The food and beverage sector, which is a prominent application area for the worldwide packaging coating market, is expected to grow as a result of changing lifestyles and eating habits. The rise in PET bottle usage and production is expected to be a major growth driver for the worldwide packaging coating industry.

Region Analysis:

Due to the rise in food packaging methods, particularly in the can segment, North America is expected to be the largest market for global packaging coatings. Due to rising demand for packaging coatings in the packaged food and consumer products industries in the area, Asia is expected to contribute considerably to the global packaging coatings market's growth in the coming years. After Asia Pacific, Latin America is expected to be the largest consumer of packaging coatings. The market in Latin America is projected to be followed by the market in Europe. In the worldwide packaging coatings industry, the Middle East and Africa market is expected to grow slowly.





Key Development:

Crown Beverage Packaging, a North American corporation, launched a new graphic studio for beverage cans in 2019. The goal of the project was to use visual graphics to attract customers.

In September 2017, Akzonobel bought Disa Technology, a French business. Together, the two companies created a global footprint by offering novel performance coatings.

Segmentation:

Global Packaging Coating Market accounted for US$ 3331.9 million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 5141.37 million by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.50%. The Global Packaging Coating Market is segmented by Type, Substrate, Application, End-User and Region.

By Type, the Global Packaging Coating Market is segmented into Epoxy Thermoset, Urethane, UV-Curable, BPA Free, and Soft Touch UV-Curable & Urethane.

By Substrate, the Global Packaging Coating Market is segmented into Metal, Rigid Plastic, Glass, Liquid Cartons, Paper-based Containers, Flexible Packaging, and Others.

By Application, the Global Packaging Coating Market is classified into Food Cans, Beverage Cans, Caps & Closures, Aerosols & Tubes, Industrial Packaging, Promotional Packaging, and Specialty Packaging.

By End-Use Industry, the Global Packaging Coating Market is classified into Food & Beverages, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Electronics, and Automotive Components.

By region, the Global Packaging Coating Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Analysis:

Key players operating in the Global Packaging Coating Market includes PPG Industries, Inc., The Valspar Corporation. , Akzo Nobel N.V., Allnex Belgium SA/NV, Wacker Chemie AG, BASF SE, ARKEMA GROUP, Axalta Coating Systems, LLC, W. R. Grace and Company, The Dow Chemical Company, Mantrose-Haeuser Co., Inc., and Sun Coating Company.

Scope of the Report:

Global Packaging Coating Market , By Type, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Segment Trends

Epoxy Thermoset Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Urethane Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

UV-Curable Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

BPA Free Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Soft Touch UV-Curable & Urethane Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Global Packaging Coating Market , By Substrate, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Segment Trends

Metal Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Rigid Plastics Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Glass Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Liquid Cartons Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Paper-Based Containers Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Flexible Packaging Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Global Packaging Coating Market , By Application, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Segment Trends

Food Cans Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Beverage Cans Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Caps & Closures Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Aerosols & Tubes Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Industrial Packaging Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Promotional Packaging Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Specialty Packaging Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Global Packaging Coating Market , By End-Use Industry, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Segment Trends

Food & Beverages Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Cosmetics Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Pharmaceuticals Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Consumer Electronics Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Automotive Components Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030



