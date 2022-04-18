Type-1 Pressure Vessels Market is Expected to Grow at CAGR of 5.3% in 2026

Raipur, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a global market research firm has launched a report on the type-1 Pressure Vessels Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, an expected recovery in the automotive and industrial production coupled with a paradigm shift from gasoline and diesel to alternative fuels such as LPG, CNG; will surely help the industry stakeholders including type-I pressure vessel manufacturers to log a quick recovery from the pandemic.

Along with the market drivers, the report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfills the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

Application Type –

Life Support - Fire Fighting and Medical Applications

- Fire Fighting and Medical Applications Transportation

Recreational - SCUBA, Paintball, and Others

- SCUBA, Paintball, and Others Industrial - Oxygen, Nitrogen, CO2, Helium, Argon, Acetylene, and Others.

Oxygen, Nitrogen, CO2, Helium, Argon, Acetylene, and Others. Gas Carrier & Storage, and Others.

Region - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Type 1 Pressure Vessels Market Insights

Based on the application type, Transportation is expected to maintain its unassailable lead in the application type classification of the market during the forecast period owing to the changing preference of customers for gasoline- and diesel-fuelled vehicles to alternative-fuelled vehicles owing to the higher price of gasoline and diesel across regions coupled with growing concerns regarding CO2 and NOx emissions.

In terms of regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the largest as well as the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, driven by the presence of a large number of industry stakeholders, making the region a growth engine of the transportation industry and industrial applications.

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed the company profiles of the below-given players -

Beijing Tianhai Industry Co., Ltd.

Cylinders Holding a.s.

Worthington Industries, Inc.

Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd.

Norris Cylinder (A TriMas Company)

Faber Industrie SPA

Catalina Cylinders

Luxfer Holdings PLC

FIBA Technologies, Inc.

Grupo Mat

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Type-1 Pressure Vessel Market.

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive-landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

