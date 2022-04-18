ARTCHENY Pop-Up Coming to NYC 375 Showroom

NEW YORK, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sora Aota will unveil his new luxury streetwear line in collaboration with designer Akira Kodate in New York City at the 375 Showroom on April 23-24, 2022. Fans of 20-year-old Sora, one of the fastest-rising digital artists in the hip-hop world, have seen his work in cover art and merchandise collaborations with hip-hop superstars, including Trippie Redd, Iann Dior, Lil Tjay, Young Thug, and Doja Cat. The new high-end streetwear brand is called "Artcheny," a play on the words: art, chemistry, and alchemy. Sora, who was born and raised in Japan, will bring his imaginative and intergalactic art concepts into the fashion world while combining modern silhouettes with traditional Japanese craftsmanship.

"It was a dream of mine to start my own apparel brand," says Sora as transcribed through a translator. Sora waited for the perfect collaborative opportunity to produce his own brand where he could express his creations fully through both fashion and art. The label is designed for everyday people who love music, fashion, and art with comfortability in mind. Artcheny will include top Japanese collaborators for its limited-edition apparel. The Spring/Summer 2022 collection collaborator is Jun Inagawa, who has designed for brands such as Billionaire Boys Club, NEIGHBORHOOD, Diesel, and Vlone. This exclusive collection will include high-end wearable art and designs on vintage print hoodies, hemp feel tops, destroyed denim jeans, traditional Japanese jacquard embroidered outerwear, bags, and headwear, all crafted and produced in Japan.

The New York City pop-up will be open to the public on April 23 and 24 from 12-8 PM at the 375 Showroom located at 36 Ludlow Street in New York City. Invite-only VIP previews will be hosted by Sirius XM Shade45's DJ Whoo Kid with tunes provided by Erika The DJ on April 22. Along with Artcheny's world debut in New York, Sora and Akira will be unveiling their line in Miami, Tokyo, Shanghai, Seoul, and Taipei. The limited-edition collection is currently only available for purchase at pop-up shops.

About Artcheny

Artcheny is a high-end streetwear fashion brand founded in Japan in 2022. The brand offers modern silhouettes with traditional Japanese craftsmanship and comfortability. The apparel art is designed by Sora Aota with creative apparel design by Akira Kodate.

Sign up to be notified when Artcheny's website launches at: www.artcheny.com

Follow along with the brand and collaborators on Instagram: @artchenyofficial @soraaota @akjpny @madmagicorchestra

Contact

For brand inquiries:

Seigo Inoguchi (Brand Manager) info@artcheny.com

For press or pop-up inquiries:

Gokan Group (Agent) Takako@gokangroupusa.com

Related Images











Image 1: Pop-up Flyer









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment