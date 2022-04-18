Pax8 Appoints Puneet Pamnani as CFO

DENVER, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the leading cloud commerce marketplace, today announced its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Puneet Pamnani. In his role, he will be responsible for managing the company's financial operations and legal function, its M&A (Mergers and Acquisitions) and capital markets activities, and for maturing the company’s financial processes and controls to the levels of a public company. Pax8’s current CFO, Michael Lipfield, will continue to remain at Pax8 and will be chartered with strategic projects and M&A post-merger integration in his new role as Corporate Vice President (CVP) of Financial Operations.



“As we continue the incredible growth trajectory, we are thrilled to welcome Puneet to the Pax8 team,” said John Street, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Pax8. “We thank Michael for his many contributions to Pax8 and look forward to the great work he will continue to do as CVP of Finance. As we enter the new growth phase, we have confidence in Puneet’s global reach and operational and planning experience to help us elevate the company as needs continue to change and evolve.”

Pamnani comes to Pax8 as a technology industry CFO with both public company and private experience. His extensive capital markets experience includes multiple tuck-in acquisitions and equity and debt market offerings in both the public and private capital markets. The returns delivered by the acquisitions he anchored were acknowledged by the M&A Advisor forum, which awarded him the ’40 under 40’ award in 2012. As a finance and operations leader, Pamnani has managed large global operations and worked across four continents. He most recently served as CFO & Head of the PaaS (Platform as a Service) business at KORE Wireless, a SaaS (Software as a Service) provider in IoT (Internet of Things) space, where Pamnani helped take the company through its IPO (Initial Public Offering).

“I am delighted to work at Pax8 under John’s leadership,” said Pamnani. “Pax8 is a true rocketship with a strong business model, leadership team, and great culture. I look forward to working with John, the leadership team, and the Board to help scale and grow Pax8’s business.”

To learn more about Pax8, please visit www.pax8.com.

About Pax8

Pax8 is modernizing how partners buy, sell, and manage cloud. As a born-in-the-cloud company, Pax8 simplifies the buying journey, empowering its partners to achieve more with cloud technology. The company’s technology displaces legacy distribution by connecting the channel ecosystem to its award-winning transactional cloud marketplace. Through billing, provisioning, automation, industry-leading PSA integrations, and pre and post-sales support, and education, Pax8 is a proven disruptor in the market. Pax8 has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for four consecutive years — #68 in 2018, #60 in 2019, #111 in 2020, and #164 in 2021 — as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the US. If you want to be successful with cloud, you want to work with Pax8. Get started today at pax8.com.

Follow Pax8 on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Pax8 Media contact:

Amanda Lee

SVP, Global Communications

alee@pax8.com