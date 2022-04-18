EasyKnock Announces Kanchana W. Leung as General Counsel & Corporate Secretary

New York, NY, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EasyKnock, the first technology-enabled residential sale-leaseback company in the U.S, is proud to announce the hiring of Kanchana W. Leung as its new General Counsel and Corporate Secretary.

Ms. Leung brings 20 years of experience to her role at EasyKnock, where she will focus on strengthening the legal and compliance infrastructure, advising on growth initiatives, and protecting the company and customers alike from legal risks and lawsuits. Her experiences as Chief Legal Officer of Gilead Capital and as a FINRA arbitrator also add an additional layer to her professional expertise and insight into the financial services industry, regulatory issues, and related lawsuits.

"Kanchana’s wealth of financial services experience and her impressive legal acumen will be an invaluable asset as we continue to expand EasyKnock’s innovative suite of products into new markets,” said Jarred Kessler, CEO and Founder of EasyKnock.

Ms. Leung joins EasyKnock from Better.com, where she served as Deputy General Counsel and provided legal support to several operating companies in the areas of mortgage, real estate brokerage, title and settlement services, and homeowners insurance. There, she also worked alongside the business to develop new products and services, expand strategic partnerships, manage pre-lawsuit disputes, and prepare the company to go public.

"I am thrilled to join the exceptional team here at EasyKnock," said Kanchana W. Leung, GC of EasyKnock. “As a leader within the residential sale-leaseback space, EasyKnock presents tremendous opportunities for growth and innovation, and I’m excited to be a part of it.”

Prior to her in-house legal roles, Ms. Leung spent 13 years as a commercial litigator, most recently as a partner at Kasowitz, Benson, Torres and Friedman, where she litigated and advised on numerous bet-the-company lawsuits.

Ms. Leung obtained her law degree from Yale Law School and her Bachelors degree from Duke University.

About EasyKnock

EasyKnock is a first-of-its-kind technology company whose innovative and accessible sale-leaseback solutions are revolutionizing the residential real estate space. Homeowners who sell their property to EasyKnock can remain in their homes as renters while still getting the cash they need to pursue their financial goals. Headquartered in New York City and founded in 2016, EasyKnock has over 100 employees nationwide working to help homeowners unlock their financial freedom through loan-alternative programs so they can pay off debts, buy their dream home, fund a venture, and more without the hassle of traditional lender regulations. For more information, please visit www.easyknock.com.