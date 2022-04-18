Innovative MedTech Adds OTC Pharma Discounts to Its Loyalty Program

BLUE ISLAND, Ill., April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative MedTech, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC: IMTH), a provider of health and wellness services, today announced that its RX Vitality digital healthcare wallet is being designed to offer 20%-75% pharmaceutical discounts at 65,000 pharmacies across the United States, including Walgreens and CVS. In addition, we plan to offer health and wellness discounts at 500+ online merchants, as well as earning points on our Loyalty Program.



The increasing costs of OTC drugs is a major concern for many Americans, and with retail pricing continuing to increase, many medications can be potentially unaffordable.

“Our mission is to widely broaden the access to affordable care. TruCash has really provided us with some great potential benefits for our customers. By adding OTC pharmaceutical discounts to our list of other benefits, we believe that we will be tapping into a need for Americans and providing an effective tool for reducing their long term healthcare costs”, said Michael Friedman, President & CEO of the Company.

Once implemented and live, the Company’s digital healthcare wallet will be able to be accessed by customers via mobile wallet on both the Apple and Android App Stores. The Company intends to have a physical healthcare card as well.

About Innovative MedTech, Inc.

Innovative MedTech, Inc. is a provider of health and wellness services, and has two divisions: RX Vitality digital wallet and health care app under development, and its wholly owned subsidiary SarahCare, an adult day care center franchisor with 2 corporate owned centers and 26 franchise locations across the United States. SarahCare offers seniors daytime care and activities ranging from exercise and medical needs daily to nursing care and salon services. For more information, please visit: https://innovativemedtechinc.com, and https://sarahcare.com.

