On the heels of a visit to the White House, President Samia Suluhu Hassan visits NYC for a royal tour: The World Premiere of Emmy Award-Winning Journalist & Travel Editor Peter Greenberg’s global television special, Tanzania: The Royal Tour

New York, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the heels of a visit to the White House, President Samia Suluhu Hassan visits NYC for a royal tour: The World Premiere of Emmy Award-Winning Journalist and Travel Editor Peter Greenberg’s global television special, Tanzania: The Royal Tour

President Samia Suluhu Hassan, Tanzania’s first woman to lead her nation, arrives in New York on the heels of a visit to the White House with Vice President Kamala Harris.

President Samia will be in New York for the World Premiere of Peter Greenberg’s global television special, Tanzania: The Royal Tour, in New York on Monday, April 18 at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, as well as also attending the Los Angeles premiere on Thursday, April 21 at Paramount Theatre at Paramount Pictures Studios.

"This is a very special, up close and personal journey to and through a country, seen through the eyes of its leader…" says producer and host Peter Greenberg. "It's an all access pass, a deep immersion into the history, culture and the environment at a critical time in Tanzania's history." And the President was Greenberg's tour guide as they crisscrossed the entire country, from her small fishing village in Zanzibar to soaring over Mt. Kilimanjaro; from the expanse of the Serengeti to the Tanzanite mines, from searching for the big five to investigating the country's anti-poaching efforts.

Please find link to the trailer of Tanzania: The Royal Tour here: TANZANIA: THE ROYAL TOUR TRAILER

Since taking office in March of 2021, one year ago, President Samia has embraced an ambitious economic development plan, encouraging women-run business, and strengthening health care, most importantly reversing her predecessor’s Covid denial and making vaccines available to the public. Another principal objective is the promotion of tourism, with the goal of increasing the number of international travelers from the current 1.5 million to 5 million within the next 5 years, by showcasing Tanzania as a vibrant tourist destination and the many investment opportunities that are offered in her country. The President’s visit to the US also affords her the opportunity to promote Tanzania’s economic development and investment opportunities.

Tanzania is an extraordinary destination with 500 miles of coastline along the Indian Ocean dotted with the fabled spice islands and Zanzibar just off its mainland. The country's cultural and natural assets are incomparable, seven destination wonders are UNESCO World Heritage Sites including Kilimanjaro National Park, home to Mt. Kilimanjaro, Africa’s highest mountain; Serengeti National Park; Ngorongoro Conservation Area; Selous Game Reserve; Ruins of Kilwa Kisiwani and Ruins of Songo Mnara; Kondoa Rock-Art Sites and Stone Town of Zanzibar.

Tanzania: The Royal Tour, produced in partnership with Chicago PBS station WTTW, premieres on public television stations across the country beginning April 18, 2022 (Check local listings for times). Tanzania: The Royal Tour will also be available on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+ beginning April 19, 2022.



Please find YouTube coverage of President Samia at the White House with Vice President Kamala Harris.

PRESIDENT SAMIA VISITS THE WHITE HOUSE

https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/speeches-remarks/2022/04/15/remarks-by-vice-president-harris-and-president-samia-suluhu-hassan-of-tanzania-before-bilateral-meeting/

https://www.theeastafrican.co.ke/tea/news/east-africa/president-samia-travels-to-us-3782176

Select images of Tanzania can be viewed and downloaded here.

For more information contact:

Sally Fischer Public Relations sfpr@sallyfischerpr.com

The Bradford Group: karenh@bradfordglobalmarketing.com

Attachment