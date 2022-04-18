Ethema Files 10K and Reports Positive Revenue Growth

West Palm Beach, FL, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Ethema Health Corporation (OTC Pink: GRST) (“Ethema” “GRST” or the “Company”) filed the year end 2021 10K and posted positive revenue growth for the fourth quarter. The Company’s ARIA subsidiary had total billed claims for the fourth quarter 2021 that were 20.0% higher than the third quarter of 2021, resulting in positive earnings for the fourth quarter which offset first quarter start-up losses, and resulting in a small net gain for the year overall before taking into account other income and expenses.



The revenue growth at ARIA has continued in the first quarter of 2022 with total billed claims increasing 23.4% over the total billed claims for fourth quarter 2021 and a 48.1% increase over the third quarter 2021.

Mr. Shawn Leon, Company CEO, reported, “While there are many positive events for the Company to talk about, our revenue growth for ARIA is a standout. The revenue improvements are a direct result of building a reputation of quality care. We have reduced marketing spend significantly which helps improve the bottom line. It is early in the second quarter but we expect the revenue growth to continue due to the expected increase in the available beds.”

Ethema Health Corporation (OTCPINK: GRST) operates in the behavioral healthcare space specifically in the treatment of substance use disorders. Ethema developed a unique style of treatment over the last decade and has had much success with in-patient treatment for adults. Ethema will continue to develop world class programs and techniques for North America. For more information you can visit our website at www.ethemahealth.com .

