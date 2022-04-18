Associa British Columbia To Host Free Webinar On How To Handle Construction Warranty And Deficiency Concerns In Strata Developments

Vancouver, British Columbia, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Many newly constructed homes have some type of issue that require a remedy by the builder or contractor. Handling warranty and deficiency concerns in the wrong manner can easily put a negative twist on your home-buying experience. Join Alex Chang from Lesperance Mendes Lawyers and Eric Chen from Associa British Columbia as they discuss a wide range of tips to consider when filing in-suite and common area warranty claims. They will also review ways to navigate difficult situations and explore alternative avenues to rectify new construction deficiencies.

What: Free Webinar

How to Handle Construction Warranty and Deficiency Concerns

Who: Alex Chang, Lesperance Mendes Lawyers

Eric Chen, Associa British Columbia

When: Tuesday, April 19 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. PST

Where: Register for this free online event at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1471041426596449296

