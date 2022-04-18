Inaugural Automated Trucking Event April 25-26 in Orlando Featuring FMCSA, Industry Leaders

Arlington, Va, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The automated trucking industry will convene in Orlando, Florida April 25-26 for AUVSI’s inaugural Automated Goods Movement Summit (AGMS) to dig into policy, regulations, deployments, and other topics related to the rapidly growing commercial automated trucking industry.

Of note among the many exciting panels lined up, Federal Motor Carrier Safety Association (FMCSA) General Counsel Earl Adams will talk with industry about the evolving regulatory landscape for automated trucking. Throughout the conference, attendees will also hear from the following slate of speakers:

Murat Omay, FHWA Suzanne Murtha, AECOM Florida State Senator Jeff Brandes Nat Beuse, Aurora John Hibbard, Georgia DOT Frank Fratrik, Edge Case Research Kelly Bartlett, Michigan DOT Ben Lewis, Edge Case Research Lt. Chris Kinn, Ohio Highway Patrol Sam Abidi, Embark Trucks Pascal Van Hentenryck, Georgia Tech Rich Steiner, Gatik Amanda Abens, Pima Community College Alejandro Otalora, Kiwibot Paul Fink, U-Maine Brett Fabbri, Kodiak Robotics Andy Alden, VTTI Finch Fulton, Locomation Pete Bigelow, Automotive News James Murphy, Locomation Kaylee Nix, Freightwaves TV Srini Gowda, Navistar Kate Magill, Industry Dive Michael Clements, PDQ America Seth Clevenger, Transport Topics Lori Heino-Royer, Plus Brian Ursino, AAMVA Wiley Deck, Plus Alisha Hyslop, ACTE Don LeFeve, RR.AI Steve Miller, Insurance Office of America Robert Brown, Spartan Radar Mike Pressendo, TechForce Foundation Lee White, TuSimple Christina Aizcorbe, Velodyne Lidar Ed Niedermeyer

Be sure to register here, and note that qualified members of the media are eligible to receive complimentary event registration.

