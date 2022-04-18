Tim deRosa and Eric Massi Join Risk Strategies Growing Private Client Services Practice

BOSTON, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced two new hires in its Private Client Services practice. Tim deRosa has joined as Chief Operating Officer, Private Client Services and Eric Massi as Senior Vice President, West Region Leader, Private Client Services.



As Chief Operating Officer, Private Client Services, deRosa will be focused on operational efficiencies as well as working alongside Alison Murphy, National Practice Leader, Private Client Services, to drive both organic and inorganic growth nationally. In addition, he will be responsible for further enabling the integration of new acquisitions, process optimization and advancing the service delivery for private client service clients.

Massi will be responsible for the leadership of business in the West and developing growth strategies including producer recruitment, geographical expansion into new states and increased brand awareness to further build upon the strength of the company’s private client services offerings. He will also be charged with oversight of operational efficiencies and engagement with insurance carrier partners to help clients navigate a challenging and ever-changing insurance marketplace.

“As our private client services practice continues to grow, it is important to strategically invest in talent and build upon our tremendous specialist expertise,” said Alison Murphy, Managing Director and National Practice Leader, Private Client Services at Risk Strategies. “I am excited about the experience both Tim and Eric bring to Risk Strategies and confident in their leadership to further strengthen the foundation serving our private client service clients.”

deRosa comes to Risk Strategies with over 20 years of experience in the insurance industry, primarily serving the private client market. Prior to joining Risk Strategies, deRosa worked on both the carrier and wholesale sides of the business, first at Chubb where he held several executive level positions in both underwriting and marketing, and later founding Platinum Partners Insurance Services, a national wholesale insurance brokerage dedicated to helping independent agents across the United States place and retain their affluent clients, as well as helping to educate them on the ever-changing complexities for this niche market. When deRosa sold Platinum Partners, he served as Executive Vice President and head of Orchid Insurance’s private client team, as well as oversaw marketing and communications and the firm’s strategic partnerships.

deRosa holds a Certified Insurance Counselor designation, and has been a member of the AIG Private Client Group’s National Producer Council, the Boston Estate Planning Council, and the Family Office Exchange. He is a graduate of Drew University where he earned a B.A. in Political Science.

“Risk Strategies vision of being a large independent specialty broker focused on delivering a superior client experience is distinctive in the market,” said Tim deRosa. “The company is well-positioned for growth in the private client services sector and I’m looking forward to helping further that vision by expanding the national footprint.”

Massi joins Risk Strategies with more than 18 years of experience developing and managing risk management programs for ultra-high-net-worth individuals and family offices. He most recently served as a Risk Advisor in the Private Client Group at Willis Towers Watson. Prior to that, Massi spent time at Marsh and Countrywide Insurance Services, where his clients included members of the Forbes 400, executives of Fortune 500 companies as well as individuals and family offices.

Massi holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from the University of California, Santa Barbara and holds a Certified Insurance Counselor designation. He is a member of the executive board of Concern Foundation, a non-profit organization focused on cancer research.

“I am thrilled to join the Risk Strategies family,” said Eric Massi. “The company has deep specialty expertise in the private client services space and I’m looking forward to leveraging and expanding those capabilities for clients in the West region.”

About Risk Strategies

Risk Strategies is a specialty national insurance brokerage and risk management firm offering comprehensive risk management advice and insurance and reinsurance placement for property & casualty, employee benefits, and private client services risks. With over 30 specialty practices, Risk Strategies serves commercial companies, nonprofits, public entities and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets. Ranked among the top brokers in the country, Risk Strategies has over 100 offices including Boston, New York City, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Grand Cayman, Miami, Atlanta, Dallas, Nashville, Washington DC, Los Angeles and San Francisco. riskstrategies.com

