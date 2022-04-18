Crumb Rubber Market to Cross US$ 2.4 Bn by 2031, TMR Study

ALBANY, N.Y., April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Analysts at TMR estimate the crumb rubber market to expand to a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031. The increasing use of crumb rubber in various applications such as construction materials, automotive components, and asphalt substitute fuels the growth of the crumb rubber market.



Growth of the construction industry, wherein crumb rubber is used as a crucial component of concrete structures, fuels the expansion of the crumb rubber market. Crumb rubber is increasingly finding use as a cost-effective substitute of asphalt for road construction. With increasing raw material cost for asphalt and asphalt alternatives, crumb rubber is increasingly substituting them for the demand for high performance road construction material used to prevent cracks and holes.

Crumb rubber is recycled rubber obtained through the recycling of automotive and truck scrap ties. Recycling involves removing steel and tire cord to leave tire rubber with a granular consistency, which with continued processing, further reduces size of particles.

North America is anticipated to account for substantial revenue to the crumb rubber market over the forecast period. The substantial demand for crumb rubber for applications in sports surfaces, construction materials, and automotive components is fueling the expansion of the crumb rubber market in the region.

Crumb Rubber Market – Key Findings of Report

Crumb rubber is added to raw materials in the manufacture of several products across a number of end-use industries to improve properties of finished products. Crumb rubber also helps to reduce cost by substituting expensive virgin compounds. This property is attractive to expand applications of crumb rubber such as for pipe re-lining in construction applications.

Crumb rubber is used in a number of sealants, coatings, and caulk to improve performance characteristics. Crumb rubber is used to seal surfaces, repair small cracks, and reduce erosion and wear & tear of concrete, asphalt, brick, metal, wood, plastics, and tiles for applications in several end-use industries.

Plastic products, construction materials, and adhesives contribute significant revenue to the crumb rubber market

Cryogenic grinding and ambient mechanical technique are two major technologies used in the manufacture of crumb rubber. Of the two, cryogenic process produces smoother and smaller crumbs, but is expensive.

The 31 to 50 mesh crumb rubber segment finds extensive use in sports surfaces and asphalt. The segment held the leading share of the crumb rubber market in 2020. Nonetheless, 51 to 80 mesh segment accounted for significant share of the crumb rubber market in the same year due to its easy availability and excellent cost-to-performance ratio. The product segment is suitable for concreting in summer, as it moderates heat absorption during concrete curing.

Developing economies such as India are emerging as key contributors to the revenue of the crumb rubber market. The growth of the manufacturing sector that heavily depends on various raw materials creates opportunities in the crumb rubber market.

Crumb Rubber Market – Growth Drivers

Substantial demand for crumb rubber for various applications such as construction materials, automotive components, asphalt, and sports surfaces fuels the growth of the crumb rubber market

Rise in use of crumb rubber to substitute expensive road construction materials stimulates the crumb rubber market

Crumb Rubber Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the crumb market are;

Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Ltd

Lakin Tire

Tire Disposal & Recycling

Intowaste Ltd.

LIBERTY TIRE RECYCLING

Emanuel Tire Family of Companies

Tracc Tire Recycling

CRM

The crumb rubber market is segmented as follows;

Crumb Rubber Market, by Type

Up to 10 Mesh

11 to 30 Mesh

31 to 50 Mesh

51 to 80 Mesh

Above 80 Mesh



Crumb Rubber Market, by Application

Automotive Components

Construction Materials

Adhesives & Sealants

Asphalt

Rubber & Plastic Products

Shock Absorption & Safety Products

Sports Surfaces

Others (including Tire Derived Fuel)

Crumb Rubber Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Chemicals & Materials Industry battles Tangible Impact of Economic and Cultural changes, Explore Transparency Market Research’s award-winning coverage of the global Chemicals & Materials:

