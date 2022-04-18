Acreage Holdings Appoints Corey Sheahan as General Counsel

NEW YORK, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acreage Holdings, Inc. (“Acreage”) (CSE: ACRG.A.U, ACRG.B.U), (OTC: ACRHF, ACRDF), a multi-state operator of cannabis ‎cultivation and retailing facilities in the U.S., today announced the appointment of Corey Sheahan as General Counsel of Acreage, effective today. Corey replaces Jim Doherty as General Counsel, who previously announced his departure from Acreage after a successful four-year tenure.



Corey returns to Acreage after an 18-month tenure as Executive Vice President of Legal and Chief Legal Officer at Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. Previously, Corey served as Deputy General Counsel at Acreage where he successfully led and managed Acreage through various high-profile transactions, including its going public transaction and arrangement agreement with Canopy Growth Corporation. Before Acreage, he practiced transactional and securities business law at Foley & Lardner LLP. Corey holds a Juris Doctor degree from Duke University School of Law.

“As a well-versed legal professional who is deeply familiar with Acreage’s mission, values, and internal operations, Corey is uniquely qualified to lead our legal team,” said Peter Caldini, CEO of Acreage. “Corey’s comprehensive industry knowledge and strong governance experience is an invaluable asset to Acreage as we continue to scale and solidify our position in high-growth markets with evolving regulatory developments. We are thrilled to welcome him to Acreage’s leadership team.”

“I am honored to return to the company that first introduced me to the complex, ever-changing cannabis industry as General Counsel,” said Corey Sheahan, General Counsel of Acreage. “I look forward to working with the leadership team, board and all Acreage employees and stakeholders to help Acreage execute on its focused corporate strategy.”

