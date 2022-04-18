Bombardier to Host Special Celebration in Wichita   

English French

WICHITA, Kan., April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Tuesday, April 19, 2022, Bombardier will host a special celebration to outline the future of its site in Wichita as well as highlight the multiple job opportunities available. Members of the media are invited to attend with an opportunity to tour the site following the event.



Mr. Éric Martel, President and CEO of Bombardier, members of Bombardier’s Executive Leadership Team, and special guests will be in attendance.

Date and time: Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 1:30 pm CST Location: Bombardier, 1 Learjet Way, Wichita, KS 67209 (east side of the Bombardier site from Eisenhower exit)

The event is open to accredited members of the media. Please use Bombardier’s online attendance form to register for the event.



The event will also be available live on LinkedIn and Facebook at the following links:

LinkedIn Event: https://www.linkedin.com/events/specialcelebrationinwichita6921819547368841216/about/

Facebook Event: https://fb.me/e/3bpPXgOUM

