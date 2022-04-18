DAVIS ELEN ADVERTISING WINS BEST IN AUTO MARKETING FROM MEDIAPOST

Los Angeles, Calif., April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Agency Delivers Best Campaign/Activation in Auto Marketing for 2021.

Media Post, the preeminent national resource for media, marketing, and advertising professionals, has honored Davis Elen Advertising with its top award for Best Campaign/Activation for a Dealer Group. This annual award honors agencies and advertisers who are delivering breakthrough campaigns that stand out in today’s dynamic and ever-changing landscape of automotive advertising.

Davis Elen is being recognized for its revolutionary Connected TV (CTV) buying strategy on behalf of the Southern California Toyota Dealers Advertising Association. Working directly with smart TV manufacturers and developers, as well as Innovid, the leading CTV advertising and measurement platform, Davis Elen integrated CTV with the goal of optimizing unique household reach at the highest efficiency levels possible. Through this strategy, the agency reached an eye-popping 1.6 million households, equivalent to nearly 96% of all targeted unique households, at a cost significantly below industry benchmarks.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the incredible, dedicated effort our digital media team has given to this project to trailblaze with the fastest-growing channel today, Connected TV,” says John Papadopoulos, SVP and Director of Media Strategy at Davis Elen. “We recognize the power of CTV, and our first-to-market approach has not only helped us yield significant efficiencies for our client, but it has validated our strategic approach to retail-based media as we enter into this new era of consumerism.”

As the decades-long agency of record for the Southern California Toyota Dealers, Davis Elen has continually led the industry with its fresh thinking and innovative media strategies that deliver market-leading sales results.

To get more details on this award-winning media strategy and execution, click here to view our current case study on Connected TV.

