PJET To Begin Generating Revenue With Impending Launch Of New APP For College Students

Dallas, Texas, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Priority Aviation, Inc. (OTC Pink: PJET) (“PJET”) today announced the publication of the company’s 2021 annual report.

CEO Steven Rash stated, “We expect this to be our last pre-revenue report. We plan to launch our Student Housing By Owner App, or SHBO App, by the end of this month and begin generating revenue. Our SHBO App is the VRBO or Airbnb of student housing, and we plan to expand the App to become an Amazon like App, but with a social conscience.”

PJET will publish a shareholder update later this week on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

The update will serve as a progress report and update to the company’s 2022 strategic overview presentation published in January this year introducing the soon to be launched Student Housing By Owner (SHBO) Application (APP). PJET plans to introduce its Student Housing By Owner (SHBO) Application (APP) later this month.

The update will also include details on PJET’s expanding partnership with Alternet Systems, Inc (OTC Pink: ALYI). ALYI has recently announced the company is expanding its electric motorcycle pilot program with PJET for college campuses to include electric scooters and E-bikes. The E-bike market is expected to surpass $52 billion by 2028 .

Company Website – www.pjet-info.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.