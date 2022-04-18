Flat Top Hills Expands Line-Up with Buttery Chardonnay

Napa, CA, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flat Top Hills is introducing a lush new Buttery Chardonnay this spring, the first ever line extension for the winery. Conceived by the fourth generation of the C. Mondavi family, Flat Top Hills is known for approachable wines with a modern sensibility and a deep winemaking tradition.

Rich, round and lush, the voluptuous new wine is fruit-forward, with layers of baked apple and pear, along with crème brûlée and vanilla. The mouthfeel is opulent, thanks to malolactic fermentation, and French oak adds toasty notes. Primary growing regions include the family’s own vineyards in the Dunnigan Hills, along with fruit from long-term partners in Monterey and Lodi. Flat Top Hills also offers a bright Chardonnay with zesty acidity and more flavors of tropical fruit.

“Chardonnay is such a chameleon – our original Flat Top Hills is more crisp, so together, head winemaker Randy Herron and I wanted to explore a richer, fuller style,” said Angelina Mondavi, consulting winemaker and member of the fourth generation of the C. Mondavi family. “Making these two wines side by side allows us to highlight the beautiful complexity of the Chardonnay grape, while the specific oak regimes and fermentation styles lead to a completely different finished wine.”

Angelina Mondavi and Randy Herron will do a live tasting of the wine during a new Instagram Live series debuting tomorrow. Hosted by wine writer Noël Burgess, @MrNoelBurgess, “Dig the Dunnigan Dirt” will feature Angelina Mondavi and special guests in conversations about sustainable farming practices, fresh foods, camping and of course great wine pairings. Live on @FlatTopWines at 4:30 p.m. Pacific, the full series includes:

Dig the Dunnigan Dirt with Flat Top Hills

- April 19 // Get Rooted: Sustainable Farming, with guest Randy Herron

- May 11 // Get Hungry: Farm Fresh Foods, with guest Jenna Francisco

- June 15 // Get Dirty: Exploring the Great Outdoors, with guests Lauren and Aaron Grijalva

On April 19, Get Rooted in the vineyards, as head winemaker Randy Herron and consulting winemaker Angelina Mondavi will dig in to farming practices. They’ll also sample the new wine.

On May 11, viewers will Get Hungry with Jenna Francisco of This is My Happiness, which features travel, food, wine and sustainable living tips. She’ll share ideas on fresh seasonal ingredients and favorite dishes.

The series concludes on June 15, with inspiration on how to Get Dirty. Full-time travelers Lauren and Aaron Grijalva of The Wanderpreneurs will share tips from their years crossing the country in their RV, and stories about camping, exploring and cooking from the road. Angelina will also share delicious campfire wine pairings.

The new Buttery Chardonnay (SRP $13.99) is available nationwide, along with the complete Flat Top Hills line, including juicy Rosé (SRP $13.99), crisp Sauvignon Blanc (SRP $13.99), balanced Chardonnay (SRP $13.99), rich Red Blend (SRP $15.99), and velvety Cabernet Sauvignon (SRP $15.99). Find the nearest retailer at https://www.flattopwines.com/find-near-you. Follow the winery on Instagram @FlatTopWines to view the “Dig the Dunnigan Dirt” Live series.

About Flat Top Hills

Flat Top Hills is a premium collection of vineyard-driven wines from the “G4,” or fourth generation of the iconic C. Mondavi family, whose roots in California winemaking date back more than 75 years. Building on a legacy that includes some of the most storied wines and regions of California, Flat Top Hills is family-owned and draws from family-farmed vineyards. Together, G4 consulting winemaker Angelina Mondavi and head winemaker Randy Herron developed the line with an eye to approachability and uncompromising quality. Visit FlatTopWines.com to learn more, and follow along on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @FlatTopWines.

