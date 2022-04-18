Earth Day Film Premier: Revolution Generation With Fast and Furious Star, Michelle Rodriguez

LOS ANGELES, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Earth Day, Friday, April 22, Big Picture Ranch (BPR), is releasing The Revolution Generation, their 15th film about solutions to the growing global climate crisis. The studio and filmmakers were also behind Kiss The Ground, which launched at the Tribeca Film Festival and garnered over 75 major film festival awards before landing on Netflix. The new film is both an impassioned call to action around the climate crisis and a toolkit for young people to use their civic power to reverse the downward spiral of climate disasters. The 79-minute, multi-award-winning documentary is narrated and hosted by actor Michelle Rodriguez, a star of the multibillion dollar Fast and Furious franchise. As the film shows, this is not Rodriguez' first blush with environmental activism having participated on Sea Shepherd missions, anti-oil protests and other eco oriented causes.

This fast-moving, vibrant, and essential documentary, The Revolution Generation, a is being released in New York City and Los Angeles, plus streaming online on Earth Day (Friday, April 22) in theaters, on high school and college campuses (where it plays free to students) and on iTunes. Over 500 high schools and colleges have already signed up to host in-person screenings of the film. Sign up to host a screening. View the trailer on YouTube.

This release is part of the film studio's ongoing mission to eradicate and reverse climate change by 2030. The Revolution Generation provides a powerful recent history of the Millennial generation (those born between 1980-2000), profiling inspiring young leaders taking on the enormous and intersectional issues of discrimination and climate instability. Sustainable Films and Social Construct served as production partners on the film and Greenwich Entertainment is managing the US release.

IN THEATER EVENTS

New York City

Live Q&A's Friday April 22 and Saturday April 23

Village East by Angelika

Los Angeles

Live Q&A's Friday April 22 and Saturday April 23

Laemmle Monica

Also streaming on Apple TV

The Big Picture Ranch

The Big Picture Ranch film studio is the only film studio completely dedicated to producing content that will help eradicate and reverse climate change. The studio is run by husband-wife filmmaking team Josh and Rebecca Tickell. The Tickell's and their studio are known for their pedigree of award-winning, activist and star-studded eco-documentaries including FUEL (Winner Sundance Audience Award 2008), The Big Fix (Festival de Cannes) and most recently Kiss the Ground, which launched at the Tribeca Film Festival and garnered over 75 major film festival awards before landing on Netflix. The studio has multiple films in production and plans to distribute a soon to be announced narrative feature starring David Arquette, William Mapother, Mariel Hemingway, Kerry Knuppe, David Midthunder and Irene Bedard later this year.

More information on Big Picture Ranch at www.BigPictureRanch.com and more on The Revolution Generation including showtimes and a form to host a screening at schools at www.RevolutionGeneration.us.

An interview with Josh and Rebecca Tickell is available with photos and video clips.

The Revolution Generation provides a powerful recent history of the Millennial generation, profiling inspiring young leaders taking on the enormous and intersectional issues of discrimination and climate instability. Narrated by Michelle Rodriguez,









