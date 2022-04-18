Point of Care Coagulation Testing Devices Market Size to Reach USD 2.95 Billion by 2030, Says The Brainy Insights

Newark, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global point of care coagulation testing devices market is expected to grow from USD 1.6 Billion in 2020 to USD 2.95 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period 2021-2030.

The rapid specific examination of bodily fluids at the bedside is known as point-of-care testing (POCT). The key benefit of point-of-care testing is the speed with which a result can be obtained. Results are usually presented in an easy-to-understand format, although this is not always the case, and results may still need to be safely interpreted by a healthcare professional.



Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/12648



For a variety of coagulation tests, point-of-care assays are available. These assays are simple to carry out and offer a shorter turnaround time than laboratory-based tests. POC testing is in high demand because to its portability, ease of use, andconnectivity. POC tests provide immediate coagulation testing results, which are required to control the side effects of anticoagulant medication. In several developed nations, patients can test their prothrombin levels at home. It gives precise and timely results. During the forecast period, this is expected to drive the global point-of-care coagulation testing devices market. Another growing factor is the cost savings associated with using POCCT devices instead of central laboratory testing for home treatment of disorders such as haemophilia. Furthermore, the market's leading players are developing technologically advanced advancements to encourage individuals to use POCCT Devices in a homecare setting. In addition, due to changing hemostatic balance among people as they age, a considerable increase in the number of senior patients suffering from bleeding problems has been observed. Thus, demand for portable and simple-to-use testing devices is growing.

Key players operating in the global point of care coagulation testing devices market are Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Haemonetics Corporation, HemoSonics, Koninklijke Philips N.V., LLC, Medtronic plc, Micropoint Bioscience, Inc, Siemens Healthineers, Sienco, Inc. and Werfen among others. To enhance their market position in the global point of care coagulation testing devices market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.



For more information about this report visit: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/point-of-care-coagulation-testing-devices-market-12648



• Accriva Diagnostics, a global pioneer in in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) blood testing at the point-of-care, was acquired by Werfen and its subsidiary Instrumentation Laboratory (IL) in January 2017. (POC).

• In April 2018, Roche, a Swiss global healthcare business, launched the CoaguChek Vantus system, a self-testing gadget with wireless INR reporting capabilities.

• HemoSonics, LLC announced in March 2019 that the FDA had granted de novo marketing authorisation to its innovative Quantra Hemostasis Analyzer platform and its inaugural QPlus cartridge, and that they are now available for sale in the United States.

• In April 2019, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics launched the D-Dimer assay, the latest offering in Ortho's MicroTip Partnership Assay (MPA) programme, in collaboration with Diazyme Laboratories, Inc.



The anticoagulation monitoring devices segment dominated the market with a market share around 34% in 2020 and a market value of around 0.54 billion.



The device type segment is divided into anticoagulation monitoring devices, viscoelastic function monitoring devices, platelet function monitoring devices, other monitoring devices. The anticoagulation monitoring devices segment dominated the market with a market share around 34% in 2020 and a market value of around 0.54 billion because of its ability to give speedy and reliable findings. The platelet function monitoring devices segment, on the other hand, is expected to grow at a steady rate over the forecast period. The increased use of these devices in many healthcare settings for problems like inherited bleeding disorders, cardiovascular critical care, liver transplantation, trauma coagulopathy, and obstetric care is attributed to the growth.



The homecare segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of around 8% during the forecast period.



The end user segment includes home care, hospitals and clinics, others. The homecare segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of around 8% during the forecast period, due to increased public awareness about bleeding disorders and increased demand and use of in-home point-of-care testing devices. However, because of their established infrastructure and the use of POCCT devices in ICUs for quick findings, hospitals and clinics have the highest market presence.



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/12648



Regional Segment Analysis of the Point of Care Coagulation Testing Devices Market



• North America (U.S. Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

• Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Among all regions, Due to an increase in the number of people with haemophilia, Von Willebrand Disease (VWD), and other diseases, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR. This, together with market participants' shifting focus to develop their direct presence in emerging countries like China and India, is likely to drive the region's growth.



About the report:



The global point of care coagulation testing devices market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.



Purchase this report (Price 4700 USD for a single-user license) at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/buy-now/12648/single



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com