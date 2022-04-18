Clean Energy Technologies (CETY) Announces 2021 Year-End Financial Results

COSTA MESA, Calif., April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Energy Technologies (OTCQB: CETY), ("CETY" or the "Company"), a clean energy company offering products and solutions in the renewable and energy efficiency markets announces 2021 Year-End financial results and operational highlights.



Who We Are

We develop renewable energy products and solutions and establish partnerships in renewable energy that make environmental and economic sense. Our mission is to be a segment leader in the Zero Emission Revolution by offering recyclable energy solutions, clean energy fuels and alternative electric power for small and mid-sized projects in North America, Europe, and Asia. We target sustainable energy solutions that are profitable for us, profitable for our customers and represent the future of global energy production.

Major Development in Financials and Expansion of Business

Financial and corporate highlights for the year ended December 31, 2021 and subsequently include the following:

Ended the year with a net profit of of $278,429 in 2021 compared to a net loss of $3,435,764 in 2020.





In 2021, we raised approximately $4.78 million in Regulation A equity offering. Subsequently, we raised an additional $1.2 million in 2022 through the same offering at $0.08.





Created a new business unit – Waste to Energy Solutions. We convert waste products created in manufacturing, agriculture, wastewater treatment plants and other industries to electricity, renewable natural gas (“RNG”), hydrogen and BioChar which are sold or used by our customers.





Created a new business unit – Engineering, Consulting and Project Management Solutions. We bring a wealth of experience in developing clean energy projects for municipal and industrial customers and Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) companies so they can identify, design and incorporate clean energy solutions in their projects.





Finalized agreement on $15M renewable energy processing facility to convert 10,000 tons per year of clean woody feedstock into an estimated 20,000 MWh electricity/year. In addition, the facility will produce 1,400 metric tons of BioChar and 26,000 MMBTU of heat per year. In addition, working on follow up projects in Massachusetts and California.





Secured $1.5M of sales order for the installation of Clean Cycle Waste Heat Generators in the US and Europe and built a strong pipeline of opportunities for the Clean Cycle unit as a result of the recently introduced incentives both at the federal and state levels for heat to power generation.





Acquisition of Leading Wave Limited (LWL), a liquified natural gas (LNG) trading company in China.





Obtained a 15% equity stake in Heze Hongyuan Natural Gas (HHNG), a local pipeline operator in the Shandong Province.





CETY Hong Kong established a frame work agreement for a future joint venture with the overseas investment arm of a large gas enterprise in China called Shenzhen Gas (Hong Kong) International Co. Ltd. (“Shenzhen Gas”). The joint venture plans to acquire municipal natural gas operators in China with funds provided by Shenzhen Gas.





Improved our balance sheet and capital position to permit CETY to retain more resources and invest in more products and projects.



Kam Mahdi, CEO of Clean Energy Technologies stated, “Our revenue from waste heat recovcery solutions in 2021 was $1,014,707 compared to $930,882 in 2020 as we have been diminishing the legacy manufacturing business and shifting 100% of our focus to the clean energy technologies and solutions. Gross profit margin was decreased to $610,407 from $751,068 in 2020 due to an increase in material costs and logistics as a result of the pandemic and increase in the cost of our engineering consultants. For the year ended December 31, 2021, we had a net profit of $278,429 compared to a net loss of $3,435,764 for the same period in 2020. The increase in the net profit in 2021 was mainly due to the change in derivative liability associated with the payoff of convertible debt and lower interest expense from 2021 to 2020.

2021 was an eventful year for the company, We have made significant progress in improving our balance sheet and capital position to permit us to invest in more products and projects. In 2021, we raised approximately $4.78 million in a Regulation A equity offering.

We continue to take advantage of federal investment tax credits and state incentives that now include waste heat recovery as a recognized clean energy source making our Clean Cycle Generator and ORC systems more profitable to install. The acquisition of the LNG trading company and future acquisitions of municipal natural gas operators is going to create opportunities for us to sell our Waste Heat Recovery and Waste to Energy products in China and to provide engineering, consulting and project management services.

We also established new partnership to support selling more equipment and leveraging our existing marketing channels to sell our HTAP Waste to Energy products and solutions to industrial clients and government agencies”.

About Clean Energy Technologies

Headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, Clean Energy Technologies (CETY) is a leader in the zero emission revolution by offering recyclable energy solutions, clean energy fuels and alternative electric power for small and mid-sized projects in North America, Europe, and Asia. We deliver power from heat and biomass with zero emission and low cost. The Company's principal products are Waste Heat Recovery Solutions using our patented Clean CycleTM generator to create electricity. Waste to Energy Solutions converting waste products created in manufacturing, agriculture, wastewater treatment plants and other industries to electricity and BioChar. Engineering, Consulting and Project Management Solutions providing expertise and experience in developing clean energy projects for municipal and industrial customers and Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) companies.

CETY's common stock is currently traded on the OTC Market under the symbol CETY. For more information, visit www.cetyinc.com or www.heatrecoverysolutions.com.

FINANCIAL TABLES:

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheet

December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Current Assets: Cash $ 1,192,316 $ 414,885 Accounts receivable - net 693,032 265,738 Lease receivable asset 217,584 217,584 Prepaid 40,380 Inventory 462,192 557,820 Total Current Assets 2,605,504 1,456,027 Property and Equipment - Net 33,016 53,432 Goodwill 747,976 747,976 LWL Intangibles 1,468,709 - Long-term financing receivables - net 684,770 752,500 License 354,322 354,322 Patents 115,569 127,445 Right of use asset - long term 395,607 606,569 Other Assets 26,801 25,400 Total Non Current assets 3,793,754 2,667,644 Total Assets $ 6,432,274 $ 4,123,671 Liabilities and Stockholders’ (Deficit) Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 606,814 $ 1,544,544 Accrued Expenses 143,847 503,595 Customer Deposits 24,040 82,730 Warranty Liability 100,000 100,000 Deferred Revenue 33,000 33,000 Derivative Liability 256,683 2,008,802 Facility Lease Liability - current 213,474 249,132 Line of Credit 1,169,638 1,680,350 Notes payable - GE 2,498,076 2,442,154 Convertible Notes Payable (net of discount of $26,919 and $170,438 respectively) 1,193,341 541,426 Related Party Notes Payable 626,210 600,075 Total Current Liabilities 6,865,123 9,785,809 Long-Term Debt: Related Party Notes Payable (net of discount of $0 and $0 Respectively 1,081,085 1,092,622 Notes payable - PPL - 110,700 Facility Lease Liability - long term 207,778 373,112 Net Long-Term Debt 1,288,863 1,576,434 Total Liabilities 8,153,986 11,362,243 Commitments and contingencies $ - $ - Stockholders’ (Deficit) Preferred D stock, stated value $100 per share; 20,000 shares authorized; 7,500 shares and 7,500 shares issued and 0 and 4,500 outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2021, respectively - 450,000 Common stock, $.001 par value; 2,000,000,000 shares authorized; 821,169,656 and 943,569,148 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 943,569 821,171 Shares to be issued - 61,179 Additional paid-in capital 14,777,708 9,080,560 Accumulated deficit (17,423,930 ) (17,651,482 ) (1,702,653 ) (7,238,572 ) Non-controlling interest (19,059 ) - Total Stockholders’ (Deficit) (1,721,712 ) (7,238,572 ) Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Deficit $ 6,432,274 $ 4,123,671

The accompanying footnotes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Operations

December 31,

2021 2020 Sales $ 1,300,439 $ 1,406,005 Cost of Goods Sold 690,032 654,937 Gross Profit 610,407 751,068 General and Administrative General and Administrative expense 488,177 480,812 Salaries 772,463 495,269 Travel 145,170 86,292 Professional Fees 155,241 111,318 Facility lease and Maintenance 346,454 363,643 Consulting 243,371 157,149 Bad Debt Expense - 259,289 Depreciation and Amortization 32,292 32,912 Total Expenses 2,183,167 1,986,684 Net Profit / (Loss) From Operations (1,572,760 ) (1,235,616 ) Change in derivative liability 1,752,119 (1,270,099 ) Gain / (Loss) on debt settlement and write down 868,502 399,181 Interest and Financing fees (769,369 ) (1,329,230 ) Net Profit / (Loss) Before Income Taxes 278,492 (3,435,764 ) Income Tax Expense - - Net Profit / (Loss) 278,492 (3,435,764 ) Non-controlling interest (19,059 ) - Net Profit / (Loss) attributable to Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. 297,551 (3,435,764 ) Per Share Information: Basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding and dilluted 900,774,064 767,861,170 Net Profit / (Loss) per common share basic and dilluted $ 0.00 $ (0.00 )





Clean Energy Technologies, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

for the years ended December 31,

2021 2020 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net Income / ( Loss ) $ 278,492 $ (3,435,764 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 32,292 32,912 Bad debt expense - 259,289 Gain on debt settlement (868,502 ) (399,181 ) Shares issued for commitment fee 54,266 73,421 Change in debt discount and Financing fees 321,517 516,710 Change in derivative liability (1,752,119 ) 1,270,099 Changes in assets and liabilities: (Increase) decrease in right of use asset 210,962 215,715 (Increase) decrease in lease liability (200,993 ) (209,613 ) (Increase) decrease in accounts receivable (359,593 ) 10,731 (Increase) decrease in inventory $ 95,629 72,384 (Decrease) increase in accounts payable (44,855 ) 230,200 Other (Decrease) increase in accrued expenses (379,239 ) 55,666 Other (Decrease) increase in accrued expenses related party 118,286 118,286 Other (Decrease) increase in deferred revenue - (14,750 ) Other (Decrease) increase in customer deposits (58,690 ) (226,500 ) Net Cash Provided by (Used In) Operating Activities (2,552,547 ) (1,430,395 ) Cash Flows from Investing Activities Investment in CETY HK (1,500,000 ) Purchase property plant and equipment - - Cash Flows Used In Investing Activities (1,500,000 ) - Cash Flows from Financing Activities Bank Overdraft / (Repayment) - (1,480 ) Payment on notes payable and lines of credit (906,112 ) (507,168 ) Payment on notes payable related party 0 (35,000 ) Proceeds from notes payable and lines of credit 975,000 1,150,502 Proceeds from notes payable related party - 60,000 Stock issued for cash 4,761,090 1,171,020 Cash Flows Provided By Financing Activities 4,829,978 1,837,874 Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents 777,431 407,479 Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period 414,885 7,406 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period $ 1,192,316 $ 414,885 Supplemental Cashflow Information: Interest Paid $ 187,207 $ 200,671 Taxes Paid $ - $ - Supplemental Non-Cash Disclosure Discount on derivatives $ - $ 413,113 Shares issued for preferred conversions $ 450,000 $ 200,000 Shares issued for debt conversion conversions $ 423,011 $ 198,800

The accompanying footnotes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

This summary should be read in conjunction with the Company’s 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 which contains, among other matters, risk factors and finaical footnotes as well as a discussions of our business, operations and financial matters located on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

