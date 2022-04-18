Dynamic Technologies Group announces Amendment to Senior Lender Agreement

TORONTO, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynamic Technologies Group Inc. (TSXV: DTG, OTC:ERILF) (“Dynamic”, “Company”, “we” and “our”) announces that it has executed an amendment to its loan agreement with its senior lender to extend the due date of the principal repayment in the amount of USD $10.4 million from April 15, 2022 to the earlier of: (i) May 31, 2022, and (ii) 10 business days after the date on which the COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the governmental authorities in Shanghai, China that are currently in effect and preclude the strategic investor from initiating international wire transfers are lifted.



Guy Nelson, Dynamic’s Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer said; “The Shanghai lockdown is unprecedented and unforeseen and it required the Company to get this short term loan extension to allow the Company to retire its senior, short term debt with strategic debt and private placement equity announced April 12, 2022. I am confident that the City of Shanghai lockdown will ease and its banks reopen for business before May 31, 2022.”

About Dynamic Technologies Group Inc.

Dynamic is a world leader in the design engineering, production, and commissioning of iconic, media-based attractions and ride systems for the global theme park industry and popular tourist destinations. Dynamic leverages its world class, media-based attraction products and attraction development capability on a co-venture ownership basis. The Company also applies its engineering integration and problem-solving skills on special projects in diversified industries such as alternative energy and large optical telescopes and enclosures.

Dynamic's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol DTG.

Guy Nelson Allan Francis Executive Chair & CEO Vice President – Corporate Affairs and Administration Phone: (416) 366-7977 Phone: (204) 589-9301 Email: gnelson@dynamictechgroup.com Email: afrancis@dynamictechgroup.com

