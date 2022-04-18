Apis Cor and Eden Village Wilmington Announce Partnership to Design, Develop and 3D Print Low Cost Tiny Houses

MELBOURNE, Fla. and WILMINGTON, N.C., April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apis Cor , the company that prints buildings, and Eden Village Wilmington, a tiny home community for the chronically homeless, today announced their partnership to 3D-print low cost tiny homes. As partners Apis Cor and Eden Village are designing and developing tiny homes that meet the non-profit’s goals and specifications.



“We believe Apis Cor’s 3D-printing technology is the future of construction. Working with Apis Cor to design and develop a 3D-printed home that can be replicated makes it possible to provide a private home to a very needy person,” said Thomas Dalton, M.D., co-founder, Eden Village Wilmington, N.C. “We can build houses faster, at a much lower cost and with less waste. Furthermore, 3D printing opens the horizons for alternative and eco-friendly materials.”

“Eden Village knows exactly what they need to build - from the floor plan to the finishes. We are designing the look and feel for their tiny 3D-printed homes inside and out,” said Anna Cheniuntai, CEO and Co-Founder of Apis Cor. “Together we are developing an action plan and long-term roadmap to 3D-print an entire village.”

With 3D printing technology there is tremendous room for innovation. The cost of a finished tiny home can be up to 30% less than traditionally built concrete block or wood framed houses.

Apis Cor Affordable Housing Cooperative Housing Program

Apis Cor launched the industry’s first Affordable Housing Cooperative Program (AHCP) to work with nonprofits and affordable housing companies to develop and build 3D printed homes. Apis Cor and its AHCP Partners design spec houses that fit the organization’s distinct requirements of price, sq.footage, floor plan, finishes and other factors. Once construction costs are validated and a long-term plan to replicate and scale the solutions is created, onsite 3D-printing will begin.

About Eden Village, Wilmington, North Carolina.

Eden Village is a 31 – unit tiny home community specifically designed to provide life-long, permanent homes for chronically homeless individuals in Wilmington, North Carolina. As of today, there are about 100 chronically homeless citizens here locally. Eden Village aims to set realistic and attainable goals to make the biggest, most long lasting impact across our beautiful community of Wilmington. Some of the residents of Eden Village will include patients of a nearby hospital and are battling chronic illness. Most are treatable if not curable, but require consistent living conditions to improve treatment results. The residents of Eden Village have been chosen specifically to ensure their personal success as well as the success of the community and all of its residents. Each resident will have assigned roles and be required to follow certain rules and regulations to keep them on track for a healthy, productive life. The residents will participate in activities such as, maintaining the land, home, and natural resources, community garden, apiary, farmers market and more. https://edenvillagewilmington.org/

About Apis Cor

Founded in 2016 by Nikita and Anna Cheniuntai, Apis Cor is an American technology corporation headquartered in Melbourne, Florida that develops advanced technologies and materials for construction 3D-printing. The company holds the Guinness Book World Record for the Largest 3D-Printed Building on Earth and is proud to be a resident of the Autodesk Technology Centers Outsight Network. A successful participant in NASA's "3D Printed Habitat Challenge" – Apis Cor was awarded top honors in several categories. Apis Cor is backed by Alchemist Accelerator, the premier accelerator for Enterprise startups, and At One Ventures, a VC and private equity firm which supports deep tech ventures that are a net positive to nature and the planet. Learn more about 3D-printing construction technology at: www.Apis-Cor.com.

