CMG Financial Opens Chattanooga, TN, Branch with Branch Manager Janet Hillis Reimann

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMG Financial, a well-capitalized privately held mortgage banking firm headquartered in San Ramon, CA, announced the addition of a new branch in Chattanooga, TN. The new branch, headed by Branch Manager Janet Hillis Reimann, NMLS# 546540, will bring the total number of Tennessee branches to 20.

With over 20 years of experience in the mortgage industry and half a decade in branch management specifically, Janet will be a seasoned leader stepping into the Branch Manager role at Chattanooga. She comes highly endorsed in several skills including mortgage lending, real estate financing, and investment properties. During her tenure at New American Funding, Janet managed one of the company's five branches in Tennessee. Her extensive knowledge of mortgage lending in the Chattanooga area has prepared her well to lead the expansion of CMG's new branch. Her unwavering commitment to excellent customer service and competitive pricing echo CMG's values and will be a solid foundation for the Chattanooga Branch.

"I'm truly honored to be a part of the CMG team," said Janet. "After vetting other lenders, I know that we have made the best decision. We are all looking forward to becoming a part of the family."

"We can't even express how excited we are to have Janet and her team of loan officers and production staff on board with CMG Financial," said Angel Sherlin, Area Sales Manager of the Cleveland and Chattanooga branches. "Janet and her team bring many years of experience with outstanding client service. In addition, they have a seasoned loan production staff with long-term title experience. These ladies bring tons of knowledge and support to the CMG Financial Chattanooga area, and we are proud to be in business with such an outstanding group!"

About CMG Financial

CMG Financial is a well-capitalized, privately held mortgage banking firm founded in 1993. The company makes its products and services available to the market through three distinct origination channels: retail lending, wholesale lending, and correspondent lending.

CMG Financial currently operates in all states, including the District of Columbia, and holds federal agency lending approvals with HUD, VA, RHS, GNMA, FNMA, and FHLMC. CMG Financial is widely known throughout the mortgage banking and housing markets for responsible lending practices, industry and consumer advocacy, product innovation, and operational efficiency.

