Sentinel Offender Services Completes Acquisition of Omnilink Systems Inc., a Division of Sierra Wireless

ANAHEIM, Calif., April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sentinel Offender Services ("Sentinel") announced today that it successfully completed the acquisition of Omnilink Systems Inc.® ("Omnilink"), a division of Sierra Wireless and provider of the industry‐leading OM500 GPS electronic monitoring solution.

As an industry leader of Electronic Monitoring systems, Omnilink's addition to the Sentinel portfolio solidifies a relationship that has existed for more than a decade. Omnilink creates a unique opportunity to integrate best‐in‐class GPS technology with the full continuum of Sentinel's products, software, and services to deliver an unmatched customer experience. Together, Sentinel is positioned to transform the electronic monitoring industry by focusing on delivering advanced technologies through Sentinel's DNA software platform to government and channel partners.

"Omnilink's pioneering GPS expertise and innovative technology complements Sentinel's advanced electronic monitoring systems," said Darryl Martin, COO of Sentinel. "Joining forces expands our ability to serve new market segments with a full continuum of software solutions, monitoring products, and local program offerings."

"This is an exciting step for Omnilink. Sentinel has long been a key partner and this combination will allow us to collectively accelerate and expand our solutions in the electronic monitoring market," said Yogi Rajala, Founder of Omnilink and now Chief Technology Officer of Sentinel.

"Sentinel identifies with the Omnilink mission, understands our customers' needs, and is committed to the electronic monitoring market. Together we will be able to expand the impact we make for our customers," added Dave Scheppegrell, formerly the Senior Director of Judicial Operations at Omnilink and now the Senior Vice President of Channel Partners at Sentinel.

The acquisition of Omnilink represents a significant step forward in Sentinel's strategy to expand within the electronic monitoring market. "We are excited about the future of Sentinel with the addition of Omnilink," said Tom Flies, CEO of Sentinel. "Sentinel is well-positioned for continued growth and execution of our planned technology advancements."

About Sentinel:

Since 1993 Sentinel Offender Services, LLC (www.sentineladvantage.com) has provided community-based, offender management programs across North America. Sentinel customers benefit from one of the most comprehensive set of products and services in the industry. Offerings include GPS tracking, alcohol monitoring, radio frequency electronic monitoring, substance abuse testing, day reporting centers, domestic violence victim monitoring programs, and full‐service case management. Working in partnership with law enforcement, community corrections agencies and the court system, these solutions can help to reduce recidivism and improve offender reentry success.



