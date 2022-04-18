Nozomi Networks Achieves FIPS Compliance

The industry’s first FIPS-compliant OT/IoT security solution assures Federal customers of a robust, hardened platform amidst growing need for cybersecurity threat detection and visibility



SAN FRANCISCO, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nozomi Networks, the leader in OT and IT security, has released a Federal Information Processing Standard 140-2 (FIPS 140-2)- compliant version of its Guardian sensor product line. Developed to meet mandatory standards for the protection of sensitive or valuable data within Federal systems, Guardians FIPS incorporates a cryptographic methods library that has completed Federal Information Processing Standard 140-2 (FIPS 140-2) validation testing from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

Encrypting traffic collected and sent by Guardian sensors to central data analysis points is a key feature of this new sensor. Achieving FIPS compliance is part of Nozomi Networks’ continued commitment to delivering hardened solutions that meet US and Canadian federal government standards for securing government infrastructure.

“FIPS 140-2 is a fundamental requirement and stamp of approval for encryption technology in cybersecurity solutions,” said Moreno Carullo, CTO and Co-Founder at Nozomi Networks. “FIPS compliance gives customers an extra level of confidence when deploying Nozomi Networks in rigorous application environments and accelerates s key opportunities for us in the federal.”

FIPS 140-2 compliant Guardian sensors are available with the Guardian 22.0.0 release out now.

About Nozomi Networks

Nozomi Networks accelerates digital transformation by protecting the world’s critical infrastructure, industrial and government organizations from cyber threats. Our solution delivers exceptional network and asset visibility, threat detection, and insights for OT and IoT environments. Customers rely on us to minimize risk and complexity while maximizing operational resilience. www.nozominetworks.com



