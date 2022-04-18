Let’s make the planet greener together: TELUS launches ‘Buy One, Plant One’ campaign on a mission to plant its 1 millionth tree

English French

TELUS will plant a tree on behalf of every TELUS, Koodo and Public Mobile customer that buys a Certified Pre-Owned cell phone between April 18 - May 1



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To celebrate Earth Day, TELUS is inviting Canadians to help reach its goal of planting its 1 millionth tree this year. Between April 18 and May 1, TELUS is planting a tree in partnership with Tree Canada on behalf of every TELUS, Koodo, and Public Mobile customer that buys a Certified Pre-Owned cell phone online. As consumers become increasingly conscious of their impact on the environment, a Certified Pre-Owned device is a budget and planet friendly option that helps extend the lifespan of smartphones and keep them out of landfills. To date, TELUS has planted more than 800,000 trees and by the time its millionth tree is planted later this year, it will have planted the equivalent of 20,000 acres of forest, which is twenty times the size of Stanley Park in Vancouver. The Buy One, Plant One campaign is part of TELUS’ commitment to reduce its carbon footprint and become a zero-waste, carbon-neutral company by 2030, earning it the title of one of Canada's Top 100 Greenest Employers for the second year in a row.

“Environmental sustainability is one of the pillars of TELUS’ commitment to a greater social purpose – to create stronger and healthier communities. This year, we’re on track to plant our 1 millionth tree in partnership with Tree Canada, which is part of TELUS’ comprehensive approach to taking action on climate change and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. It also aligns with our company-wide strategy to reduce paper and packaging consumption through e-billing, digital marketing, and packaging optimization,” said Geoff Pegg, Head of Sustainability at TELUS. “Between April 18 and May 1, we’re inviting Canadians to help replenish our forests in honour of Earth Day when they purchase a Certified Pre-Owned device online. Together, we can take action to protect our planet for generations to come.”

Earlier this month, TELUS released its 2021 Sustainability Report outlining its environmental, social, and governance strategy and priorities which includes the ambitious goal to use 100 per cent renewable energy by 2025. These sustainable business practices include:



Reducing TELUS’ GHG emissions by 41 per cent since 2010;

Recycling 3.5 million cell phones since 2005;

Generating and purchasing 138,651 Megawatt hours of renewable energy since 2010;

Recycling 1,200 metric tonnes of electronic waste (such as modems) and 1,308 metric tonnes of telephone poles in 2021;

Recycling more than 200,000 used devices in 2021 through our Bring-It-Back and Trade-in Programs, and selling more than 122,000 Certified Pre-Owned devices.



In addition to being honored as one of Canada’s Top 100 Greenest Employers, TELUS has also been recognized as the only telecommunications company in Wall Street Journal’s Top 100 Most Sustainably Managed Companies in the World ; ranked as the top North American company in environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance in the telecommunications sector for the 21st year in a row by the Dow Jones North American Index ; awarded the Terra Carta Seal for leadership on climate change energy transition; featured in Sustainability Magazine’s Top 100 Companies in Sustainability, ranking #8; recognized by Corporate Knights in its Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations , and as one of the Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada in 2021.

Powered by purpose, TELUS is helping drive change across the globe. The Buy One, Plant One offer, is another way TELUS is using the power of our technology to make the world a better place. To learn more, visit telus.com/CPO and to learn more about TELUS’ commitment to a more sustainable future, visit telus.com/sustainability .

