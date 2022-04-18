Drone Nerds Displays Emerging Drone Technology Solutions at AUVSI XPONENTIAL

Dania Beach, FL, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South Florida- based Drone Nerds, a leader in consumer and enterprise drone solutions, will be present at the 2022 AUVSI XPONENTIAL conference in Orlando, FL.



AUVSI is one of the largest autonomous technology expositions in the US, where companies across various industries can connect with leaders in the technology industry and experience the latest innovations on the market.



Drone Nerds is partnered with several leading drone manufacturers, including DJI, as its premier partner in North America. As part of its autonomous drone and fleet management solutions, Drone Nerds will showcase a variety of drone technology and payloads it offers within its suite of enterprise services.

Among the drone and payload offerings Drone Nerds will display are the DJI Matrice 300, Agras T-10, and Mavic 3; Parrot Anafi Ai and Anafi USA Gov; Autel Dragonfish; Teal Golden Eagle; Sony Airpeak; Freefly Astro and Alta X; Hextronics, and many more.



Each of these drones and payloads is implemented across various industries to aid in complex problem-solving. By collecting and aggregating crucial data, drones help users develop comprehensive insights and solutions for their businesses.



“Emerging technology is changing the way we manufacture, inspect, and process every aspect of our supply chain. Automation is the future for many industries, and drone technology is a pivotal part of this change. AUVSI is an excellent event to discover new automation solutions, regardless of your niche,” states Jeremy Schneiderman, Drone Nerds’ CEO.



Drone Nerds will be present at AUVSI with a team of drone solution experts to help educate and inform visitors of the potential drones have for impacting operations. Drone Nerds will be at AUVSI XPONENTIAL April 25th-28th at booth number 2407.



About Drone Nerds: Established in 2014, Drone Nerds focuses on ensuring that its customers have the right UAV solution for their unique operational needs. With its proprietary Always Flying™ program, Drone Nerds provides reliability and assurance for enterprise implementations across industry verticals, including public safety, government, agriculture, construction, energy, inspection, and more.



For more information, visit enterprise.dronenerds.com.