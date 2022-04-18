Roonga Announces Expansion of Services to Aid Refugee Families

Los Altos, California, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Los Altos, CA -- Roonga, a nonprofit goods service provider in the San Francisco Bay Area, has announced an expansion of their services to assist with refugee resettlement. Refugee resettlement is a natural extension of Roonga’s platform, which has existing capabilities for launching streamlined donation drives and setting up personalized donor sponsorship opportunities. Rounding out their service, Roonga also partners with wholesale vendors who can provide quality household goods at reasonable prices. Organizations in Roonga’s service area can run donation drives, allowing donors to purchase specific supplies that refugees need.

With Roonga, nonprofits build a list of the items, similar to a wedding or baby shower registry. Donors then select items from this pre-determined list, to ensure that the organization receives only the items they need. Roonga sources the items from their wholesale partners and delivers them to their nonprofut partners pre-sorted after the close of the donation drive. Asian Americans for Community Involvement (AACI) is currently assisting Afghan refugees by hosting a donation drive for welcome kits containing kitchen essentials and towel sets. Additional information about these donation drives is available here https://www.roonga.com/ourservice/start-a-donation-drive.

Roonga is also be facilitating “Adopt-a-Family” programs, an effective strategy for connecting willing donors with families in need. Traditionally, these programs require significant manual effort on the part of nonprofits - identifying individual needs and matching donors with families..Roonga streamlines the “Adopt-a-Family” process by providing an easy to use digital platform for collecting requests, and then allowing donors to pick the families or individuals they’d like to sponsor. Nonprofit staff can track the progress in real time - they know exactly who has been adopted and who have yet to be chosen. The Refugee Development Corporation has been leveraging Roonga’s adopt-a-family program to assist their Afghan refugees since the beginning of the year. Some more information about Roonga’s adopt-a-family platform can be found here https://www.roonga.com/ourservice/adopt-a-family-programs.

Roonga, Inc., is a leading nonprofit goods service provider that provides services to streamline in-kind giving and purchasing. Roonga works with nonprofits throughout the United States to assist with hygiene supplies, backpacks and school supplies, household goods, basic clothing items, and holiday programs.

