NobleCon18 Investor Conference Returns as Live Event in Miami

MIAMI, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Noble Capital Markets (“Noble”) is pleased to announce that NobleCon18 Small & Microcap Investor Conference is kicking off this week as an in-person event at Miami’s Hard Rock Guitar Hotel, featuring 120 presenting companies and world-class keynote speakers from the news media, technology, consumer business, healthcare and sports.

NobleCon is widely recognized as the preeminent venue for emerging market company executive teams to connect with the investment community. On April 20 and 21, approximately 120 public companies will be presenting their stories. Compelling panel discussions and unlimited networking opportunities are also a core part of the agenda.

“We are very pleased to be able to host a live event for NobleCon18 after hosting our conference virtually last year,” said Mark Pinvidic, Noble’s Managing Partner. “We’re also pleased to return once again to Miami and the Hard Rock Guitar Hotel. It’s a wonderful setting for the investors and for this year’s outstanding roster of presenting companies.”

Emerging market companies selected to present at the two-day event are evaluated on criteria including sector relevance, market position, changes in management, intellectual property, liquidity/exit strategies and potential catalytic events. This helps NobleCon deliver on its guarantee that only the most promising enterprises take the stage. For a list of the presenting companies, visit https://channelchek.com/news-channel/NobleCon18_Presenting_Companies .

Scheduled keynotes for NobleCon18 comprise an impressive and influential lineup, including:

Steve Forbes - publishing executive, politician, editor-in-chief of Forbes. He also hosts the daily podcast “What’s Ahead.” Steve Forbes is an adviser at the Forbes School of Business and Technology. He was a candidate in the 1996 and 2000 Republican presidential primaries.

- publishing executive, politician, editor-in-chief of Forbes. He also hosts the daily podcast “What’s Ahead.” Steve Forbes is an adviser at the Forbes School of Business and Technology. He was a candidate in the 1996 and 2000 Republican presidential primaries. Eric Bolling - Fox News / Newsmax financial commentator and television personality. He hosted Fox Business Channel's Cashin' In and Fox News Channel's The Five before leaving to co-host Fox News Specialists. Bolling has also published two books. He currently hosts an hour-long program, Eric Bolling The Balance, on Newsmax TV that airs weekdays from 4 to 5 p.m.

- Fox News / Newsmax financial commentator and television personality. He hosted Fox Business Channel's Cashin' In and Fox News Channel's The Five before leaving to co-host Fox News Specialists. Bolling has also published two books. He currently hosts an hour-long program, Eric Bolling The Balance, on Newsmax TV that airs weekdays from 4 to 5 p.m. Rob Goldman - former Head of Growth & Monetization at Facebook. He joined Facebook in 2012, reporting directly to CEO Mark Zuckerberg. During his tenure, Facebook revenues grew from $5 billion to over $70 billion in a span of seven years. Goldman is a graduate of Harvard Business School and is a board member of several companies.

- former Head of Growth & Monetization at Facebook. He joined Facebook in 2012, reporting directly to CEO Mark Zuckerberg. During his tenure, Facebook revenues grew from $5 billion to over $70 billion in a span of seven years. Goldman is a graduate of Harvard Business School and is a board member of several companies. Chuck Rubin - former CEO of Michaels, and CEO & President of Ulta Beauty. At Michaels, he led the more than 50,000 team members through an IPO to Fortune 500 inclusion, achieving growth of 23% in six years. At Ulta, Rubin grew sales 83% to $2.2 billion in just three years, eclipsing the initial 20-year course of $1.2 billion.

- former CEO of Michaels, and CEO & President of Ulta Beauty. At Michaels, he led the more than 50,000 team members through an IPO to Fortune 500 inclusion, achieving growth of 23% in six years. At Ulta, Rubin grew sales 83% to $2.2 billion in just three years, eclipsing the initial 20-year course of $1.2 billion. Mike Gallagher - Salem Media Group / Fox News contributor and guest host. One of the most listened-to radio talk show hosts in America. Talkers Magazine reports that 7 million weekly listeners hear the “The Mike Gallagher Show” on Salem Media. He is also a two-time best-selling author.

- Salem Media Group / Fox News contributor and guest host. One of the most listened-to radio talk show hosts in America. Talkers Magazine reports that 7 million weekly listeners hear the “The Mike Gallagher Show” on Salem Media. He is also a two-time best-selling author. Daniel Carcillo - two-time Stanley Cup champion, CEO of Wesana Health. A former NHL left-winger, he won Stanley Cups with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2013 and 2015. During his career, he had seven concussions, with likely more that were not diagnosed. After retiring from the game, Carcillo created a non-profit that assists former NHL players suffering from post-concussion syndrome and mental health issues. Carcillo is the founder and CEO of Wesana Health, a life sciences company that leverages psilocybin-based medicine to treat traumatic brain injuries.

For a full list of speakers, visit https://channelchek.com/news-channel/Scheduled_Speakers_NobleCon18 .

Admission to NobleCon18 is complimentary for all levels of investors from self-directed individuals to institutions, thanks to Noble, Channelchek, NobleCon sponsors and the presenting companies. However, attendance at the in-person event is strictly limited to 1,000 investors. To secure a ticket, visit https://nobleconference.com/register/investor-guest .

In addition to hosting the live event in Miami, Noble is committed to broadening access to investors worldwide by hosting NobleCon18 online at www.channelchek.com . Because the purpose of NobleCon18 is to increase awareness for small and micro-cap companies, investors and the public can gain full access to the conference online at no cost.

About Noble Capital Markets

Noble Capital Markets is a research driven boutique investment bank that has supported small and microcap companies since 1984. As a FINRA and SEC licensed and registered broker-dealer Noble provides institutional-quality equity research, merchant and investment banking, wealth management and order execution services. In 2005, Noble established NobleCon, an investor conference that has grown substantially over the last decade-plus. In 2018 Noble launched www.channelchek.com – an investment community dedicated exclusively to small and micro-cap companies and their industries. Channelchek is tailored to meet the needs of self-directed investors and financial professionals and is the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription. More than 6,000 emerging growth companies are listed on the site, with growing content including webcasts, industry sector reports, advanced market data and balanced news.

