Heartland Home Service Welcomes GreenBox Heating & Air

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland Home Services ("Heartland"), the Midwestern leader in HVAC, plumbing, and electrical home services, is pleased to announce that it has acquired GreenBox Heating & Air ("GreenBox"), a leading provider of residential HVAC services in the Lexington, Kentucky, area. The addition of GreenBox significantly strengthens Heartland's presence in the State of Kentucky.

GreenBox specializes in serving central Kentuckians with technicians who live in the area and love their community. This passion for serving extends to the area neighborhoods, whether in using local vendors or supporting local charities through their GreenBox Gives program. GreenBox will have access to Heartland's innovative technology suite under their 'Shared Strength Delivered Locally' strategy. This comprehensive set of innovative business management tools and resources is built around accelerating growth in months and years to come.

"We are excited to partner with Heartland and help expand its presence as a premier best practices and technology-enabled HVAC, plumbing, and electrical home services provider," said Gwen Riley, President of GreenBox. "With the resources of Heartland and our trade-focused principled core values, we will grow our presence as the employer of choice in Lexington."

"The GreenBox team and leadership give us a solid platform to expand in the central Kentucky market. We welcome them to the Heartland family of equally fantastic brands. We are huge fans of what Gwen has built and cannot wait to see what we will accomplish together," added Heartland CEO Bill Viveen.

GreenBox's leader, Gwen Riley, and her talented management team and highly skilled technicians will stay on, and the business will continue to operate as normal with additional resources from Heartland.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Heartland Home Services

Heartland is the leading technology-enabled provider of repair, replacement, and maintenance services for the HVAC, plumbing and electrical markets in which we operate. The Company operates dozens of brands across seven states including Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, and Wisconsin. The Company collectively serves over 700,000 customers annually with 1,300+ team members through a collection of industry-leading brands that date back to 1904. For media requests/info please reach out to Leesa Fotis, Heartland Home Services, VP Marketing (leesa@heartlandhsc.com). Visit www.heartlandhsc.com for more information about Heartland Home Services' family of brands.

